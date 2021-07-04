Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | New production details reveal conflict with Namor and Atlantis

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever started filming a few days ago and fans are delighted with the prospect. Details about the production are scarce, however, The Disinsider shared some very interesting ones recently, which would advance fascinating details about Namor and Atlantis. It’s been a while since the premiere of Black Panther and MCU fans already want to see the next adventure; Although Chadwick Boseman passed away in mid-2020, the studio knows that the show must go on and that the superhero mantle must pass to someone else.

In Black Panther – 90%, after the confrontation that divided the Avengers into two groups, the same in which he fights on the side of Iron Man during most of the Civil War, T’Challa returns to his country to fully assume his real responsibilities. However, the internal uprising of rival groups will not make it easy for them. Soon, the appearance of a pair of powerful enemies will make it necessary for him to establish an alliance with members of the special forces known as Dora Milaje, as well as with a CIA agent. The movie was a complete success around the world and grossed impressive revenue.

Months ago it was confirmed that Tenoch Huerta will play Namor in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, a well-known character from Marvel comics and will be given an interesting twist. Although it is still necessary to take the new information as a rumor, The Disinsider maintains that a great conflict is approaching and the belligerents are Wakanda and Atlantis:

Both Wakanda and Atlantis are occult civilizations with advanced technology and greater militaristic abilities who decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own safety and, in a way, out of fear. Wakanda feared their technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that the surface dwellers would come and desecrate the mythical city just as they did so many years ago.

It is worth wondering who will take the starring role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Although the Marvel Studios offices already know it, there is no confirmation whatsoever for the public on social networks; Rumors suggest that Letitia Wright will be next, an actress who has remained silent since last year after her controversial comments about the COVID-19 vaccine. Here is the rest of the information from The Disinsider.

And yet their fears are further increased when these two once-hidden nations collide with each other. Wakanda and Atlantis have a surprisingly intertwined history. Wakanda is the only territory in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread across the world, and Namor’s human father was sent to search for this rare material in Antarctica.

Another interesting rumor about Black panther 2 is that the civilization of Atlantis will be inspired by Mesoamerican cultures. In mid-February it was reported that Marvel Studios was looking for “two Mayan warriors” for the film, and the sequel could pay tribute to the cultures that inhabited southern Mexico centuries ago, with Atlantis as the original point and also heir to all his greatness. We will have to wait a little longer to learn the truth behind the speculation.

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios is moving forward with their other plans for the MCU. Right now he is enjoying the glory of Loki – 96%, its third series on the Disney Plus platform and next week we will have Black Widow in theaters – 89%, the first movie of the new era. According to the official information, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever It opens in theaters on July 8, 2022.

