Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Marvel fans get excited by the rumor that Tenoch Huerta could be Namor

At the end of last year, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play one of the antagonists. We all know that Marvel kept their secrets in the same way that Smaug protected the gold from the dwarves in Erebor. In other words, since then we had no idea what character he could play.

That changed thanks to The Illuminerdi. His sources, which could well be wishes, reported that they already know who the Mexican actor is going to play. This is a character that fans have wanted to see in the MCU for years: Namor the Sub-Mariner. Kevin Feige himself had already said it a while ago. The character’s rights are as gruesome as the Hulk’s because the distribution rights are held by Universal. That basically means that we will hardly see a solo film of this character. What if you can do is add it to one of another character.

Namor is an antihero who was originally a villain. In fact, he is considered the first antihero in comics. We have seen him be an ally of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, but also their enemy. The character is basically the morally ambiguous version of Aquaman with everything and his link to Atlantis. Including him as an antagonist in a movie about Wakanda is a really interesting decision, to be real.

At this time we do not know if this is true or just a beautiful rumor. That, of course, has not stopped people from reacting to this news on social media. The reactions have been mostly positive. Admittedly, most people are excited about the fact that this character is going to appear in the MCU and not so much about the actor. Someone who is happy that the Mexican actor was cast is Cheo Hodari Coker. The name may not be familiar to everyone, but he was Luke Cage’s showrunner – 78% of Netflix.

I hope it’s true. He would be magnificent as Namor. Also, that would create various ways for Killmonger to return.

In addition to this, he mentioned that if someone is angry about this possibility it is because they have not seen it in Narcos: Mexico.

The only people who are protesting that he is Namor is because they have not seen the first season of Narcos: Mexico.

Here are the best tweets that have caused this news that unfortunately we do not know if it is real or not:

If Namor is going to come out in Black Panther 2, I’d like to see the sinking of Atlantis in the Eternals as a way to lay the groundwork for his appearance.

Kevin Feige giving interviews about Loki when the news about Namor’s casting was announced:

Namor, the first king of the seven seas.

It is being reported that Tenoch Huerta will be playing Namor in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever! Before anyone starts hating this choice, remember that Tom Hiddleston was relatively unknown before playing Loki. Marvel has not failed in their castings!

When they announce Storm right after Namor in Black Panther 2.

Me when Namor makes his MCU debut

It should be said that in Mexico, his country of origin, the reactions have been less positive. There are those who are excited to see a person of their nationality in a film of such caliber and there are also those who are not so excited either because of what they have said about racism in our country or because of the misogynistic and classist comments they have made in more than one occasion. They are things that happen. Here are the best tweets about how Mexicans reacted to this announcement.

* Tenoch Huerta is rumored to be Namor.

