Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | Marvel fans get excited by the rumor that Tenoch Huerta could be Namor – Tomatazos

At the end of last year, Mexican actor Tenoch Huerta joined the cast of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever to play one of the antagonists. We all know that Marvel kept their secrets in the same way that Smaug protected the gold from the dwarves in Erebor. In other words, since then we had no idea what character he could play.

That changed thanks to The Illuminerdi. His sources, which could well be wishes, reported that they already know who the Mexican actor is going to play. This is a character that fans have wanted to see in the MCU for years: Namor the Sub-Mariner. Kevin Feige himself had already said it a while ago. The character’s rights are as gruesome as the Hulk’s because the distribution rights are held by Universal. That basically means that we will hardly see a solo film of this character. What if you can do is add it to one of another character.

Namor is an antihero who was originally a villain. In fact, he is considered the first antihero in comics. We have seen him be an ally of the Avengers and the Fantastic Four, but also their enemy. The character is basically the morally ambiguous version of Aquaman with everything and his link to Atlantis. Including him as an antagonist in a movie about Wakanda is a really interesting decision, to be real.

At this time we do not know if this is true or just a beautiful rumor. That, of course, has not stopped people from reacting to this news on social media. The reactions have been mostly positive. Admittedly, most people are excited about the fact that this character is going to appear in the MCU and not so much about the actor. Someone who is happy that the Mexican actor was cast is Cheo Hodari Coker. The name may not be familiar to everyone, but he was the showrunner for Netflix’s Luke Cage.

In addition to this, he mentioned that if someone is angry about this possibility it is because they have not seen it in Narcos: Mexico.

It is being reported that Tenoch Huerta will be playing Namor in Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever! Before anyone starts hating this choice, remember that Tom Hiddleston was relatively unknown before playing Loki. Marvel has not failed in their castings!

