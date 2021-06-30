‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ begins filming and promises Chadwick Boseman “will be proud”

All the big studios are going to make the most of the summer so that the pandemic is not very noticeable in the long-term release schedule. Marvel has kicked off the filming of ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, the sequel that has already had to face one of the worst crises that a franchise can suffer: the death of its protagonist.

Chadwick Boseman died in August of last year from cancer that he had not communicated to practically anyone. The sequel to ‘Black Panther’ had already been announced, with Ryan Coogler again directing. Marvel Studios decided that the film was not going to be canceled and that they would give it a spin to pay tribute to T’Challa’s legacy and keep Wakanda and its protagonists within the MCU..

Filming has begun at Pinewood Studios in Atlanta, home to most of the productions of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with the rest of the actresses and actors from the former reprising their roles. Kevin Feige has assured that they will do everything possible to make “Chad proud” and states that “we are all very excited to bring the world of Wakanda back to the public and fans.”

The first ‘Black Panther’ became an unprecedented blockbuster and cultural phenomenon, especially for the black population in America. Marvel decided to bet heavily on the kingdom of Wakanda And although T’Challa is no longer there, they plan to keep their bet with this sequel and with more projects, such as a television series in which Ryan Coogler will also be involved.. The director signed a contract to develop new projects with Disney after the success of the first installment.

Summer Vacation in Wakanda

We know that Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Daniel Kaluuya, Lupita Nyong’o, Angela Bassett and Florence Kasumba will appear again in ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, but there are no details of where the plot will go without Boseman. The film will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.