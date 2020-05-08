Many hardly knew Black panther by the films of the Marvel Universe, however, he is a character with several dozen comics to his credit throughout the years. Is why is that has position 6 on the list of the best superheroes of all time. As I mentioned in the first part, this is “a list of the 15 best superheroes, based on my mere taste. I left out characters that only appeared in one or two series of limited duration. So we will not see characters like Miracle Man or Promethea. I preferred to focus on characters that have been in people’s taste for decades. ”

6. Black Panther

The Black Panther movie is not bad, it has its things. In fact, due to its contrast with the prevailing white and male visions in science fiction, it becomes the most successful film example of afrofuturism. But almost all the good things come from the writer’s comic series Christopher Priest with Mark Texeira and several other illustrators.

One of Priest’s accomplishments is to break the stereotype of the exotic and magical African from Hollywood. In comics, T’Challa he is a modern sovereign who appears to be nobility, but is actually quite machiavellian. His almost accidental entry into Avengers It was planned by the king to keep watch over the heroes in case they turned out to be a military group under the orders of the United States.

His wit also has a scientific expression. In addition to his vibranium suit, a material with multiple and extraordinary properties, the leader of Wakanda has incredible technology designed with the help of his sister Shuri. Antimetal claws and the “Kimoyo card”, a card that allows you to enter any network and control any computer with which you have contact.

In the visual aspect, I love the simple outfits, and the Black Panther outfit is a feat of simplicity, courtesy of ‘The king’ Jack Kirby. Completely black, it covers almost the entire body, except the eyes to give a greater sensation of mystery without completely losing the facial expression; the lack of details not only tells us about practicality but also refers us to the hunter who uses the beast’s skin to obtain its attributes.

Rival in combat of Captain america and scientific genius alongside Hombre de HierroPanther is the most complete avenger on the team.

