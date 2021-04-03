‘Black Panther’: Ryan Coogler says Chadwick Boseman would not want the sequel to be ruled out

On August 28, 2020, Chadwick Boseman passed away, catching the world by surprise. Both the Hollywood industry and fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe stumbled upon the news without warning. And it is that although the actor who gave life to Black Panther on the big screen, he had been battling colon cancer for four years, he had not revealed any details of his disease. Thus the death of Boseman was an unexpected jug of cold water for many, including the team of the sequel focused on his superhero, which was already beginning to cook oblivious to the personal difficulty with which the interpreter was dealing.

Now, just over half a year after the tragedy, the production of ‘Black Panther 2’ continues to be surrounded by uncertainty. We know that the option to digitally recreate Boseman is not on the table because Marvel was quick to rule it out.In fact, it was Victoria Alonso, who was the head of visual effects and has been the company’s executive vice president for five years, who wanted to clarify this point by stating that “there is only one Chadwick, and he is not with us. Our king, sadly, has died in real life, not just fiction, and we are taking some time to see how we pick up the story. and what do we do to honor this chapter of what has happened to us that was so unexpected, so painful, so terrible, really. “

This puts in check the comic corner of Disney that would have to consider finding a replacement, role before which the latest rumors would be leaning in favor of Regé-Jean Page, actor in search of new interpretive challenges after his departure from ‘The Bridgertons’. In any case the option of throwing in the towel would not even be considered, something that the director of the original film and of this next new installment, Ryan Coogler, has wanted to explain..

In memory of Boseman

Coogler, in a recent interview with THR, has made it clear that ‘Black Panther 2’ has to continue because Boseman would not want it any other way. “When you lose your loved ones, you have to move on. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to give up. He was someone who cared very much for the good of all, as a team. ‘Black Panther’ was his movie. They hired him to play that role before anyone else was thought of, before they hired me, before any of the actresses were hired; but for him on that set, it was about everyone else. ”

“Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was always looking out for everyone, making sure they were okay. If we cut his participation, he would stay and read lines off camera [para ayudar a otros actores con sus actuaciones]… It would be very difficult for me not to continue, honestly. I just imagine him yelling at me like, ‘What are you doing?’ So we move on“.