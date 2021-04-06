Black Panther? Regé Jean Page explains why she left Bridgerton

At the moment, the speculations are just that. The actor has not confirmed or denied anything related to Black Panther and in fact, did give an explanation for his sudden departure from Bridgerton. Regé Jean told Variety that her character, The Duke of Hastings, has no future in the series.

“Is a one season arc. It’s going to have a beginning, a middle, an end, give us a year, “Page said, recounting early conversations with the producers of Shondaland, who approached him to discuss Simon’s role after the series” For La gente”. “[Pensé] ‘That’s interesting’, because then it felt like a limited series. I can come in, I can contribute my grain of sand and then the Bridgerton family moves on, “he explained to the outlet.