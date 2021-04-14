Black Panther OST Composer Discusses Killmonger Theme

The villain Erik killmonger he won the affection of many fans. The interpretation given by the actor Michael B. Jordan the character was strong among many fans, to the point that many clamored for his return and would like to see him as the new Black Panther, despite the end of the events of the 2018 movie “Black Panther” the character dies (or at least that’s what they want us to see). The actor has certainly been interested in returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, although Kevin Feige denied the return of the character in June 2019.

While we are waiting to see if there is a return or not, as we also remember that it is still to know what plot they are going to give to “Black Panther II”, we take a look back in time from the hand of the Swedish composer Ludwig Göransson, winner of a Grammy Award, who was in charge of creating that wonderful musicality of Wakanda, for which he also won an Oscar for Best Original Score.

In an interview with Pitchfork, Ludwig Göransson has delved into the creative process when creating soundtracks, explaining how he came up with the sounds we have in well-known works of his, including “The Mandalorian” and that of “Black Panther ”. In the video below, he talks about an instrument widely used in his compositions, which is a kind of drum with which he manages to “communicate”.

You can basically say words and communicate with this drum and I was asking him [al músico que toca el tambor] “How would you say” T’Challa “on the drum. And he played the rhythm for me. That became part of the T’Challa theme.

Göransson also spoke about the killmonger theme, explaining how it came from the hands of the musician Amadou Ba when he began to play the flute. By telling him the Killmonger story, Amadou Ba quickly began to put his own tone in the music.

[Amadou Ba] He almost sang with the flute and that gave him such a special character. And I said to myself, well, this could be interesting for the character of Killmonger. I told him [al músico] about Killmonger and his part of the story and his character. After I told him that story, the piper transformed into a completely different person and started playing this shouting madness through the flute and yelling Killmonger names through the flute.

Comments the composer who then passed this theme on to the film’s director, Ryan Coogler, who in turn passed it on to actor Michael B. Jordan, who used it to prepare for his role in the film.