Black Panther fans create petition for another actor to play T’Challa

Last year was marked by a pandemic that changed the lives of millions of people around the world; Not only did it have to be confined, but several industries, including entertainment, were affected by closures, infections, logistics, among other complications. In the midst of this difficult situation, actor Chadwick Boseman (5 Bloods – 100%, The Mother of Blues – 100%) passed away, surprisingly, from complications of cancer that no one knew she had.

Boseman had won the hearts of fans for his portrayal of T’Challa, the king of Wakanda, in the hit movie Black Panther – 90%, the first superhero film to be screened to win the Oscar in the best picture category. Following his death, both director Ryan Coogler (Creed: Champion’s Heart – 94%, Fruitvale Station – 94%), as the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, announced that the role of T’Challa would be withdrawn from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, because they wanted to honor the actor’s legacy, however, now the fans have launched a petition so that another performer brings the king to life (via CinemaBlend).

For months, the words of the filmmaker and producer echoed, no one would play T’Challa again in the Black Panther sequels, or other MCU tapes, nor would technology be used to bring back the image of Boseman in future projects. However, the fans of the film have not taken this decision well and consider it important that the character remains in force.

In a new petition on Change.org, which already has more than 2,200 signatures, fans explain the importance of T’Challa’s character and why he has to keep appearing in movies.

As the first black superhero in mainstream comics and the MCU, T’Challa is literally black history. It was created in 1966, during the civil rights era, to be the embodiment of positive black representation. Her character was also instrumental in animating black female characters like Storm, Dora Milaje, and her own sister Shuri. There is no more positive form of representation in black culture than strong black men and women who support each other. T’Challa’s character was only scratching the surface with his story in the MCU, and there is so much more to tell.

While it’s nearly impossible to imagine someone other than Boseman in the role of T’Challa, fans of the petition hope to see the beloved character’s story continue on the big screen. This may not be what Coogler is planning for Black panther 2, but the organizers of the campaign explained their feelings as follows:

Chadwick Boseman wanted people to see the role and not himself. He believed that the roles he took on were more important than himself, and the role of T’Challa was no exception. He took on the role of T’Challa because he knew the history and significance of both the character and the Black Panther franchise. Even despite his cancer diagnosis, he still signed on for a Black Panther 3 movie. We should all honor Chadwick Boseman for what he has done on and off screen because he was a superhero in real life. Marvel should continue to honor and celebrate Chadwick Boseman in any way they wish without compromising the legendary character of T’Challa.

