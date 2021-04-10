Black Panther does not appear and leaks

A few weeks ago, the lead writer after “Falcon and the Winter Soldier” / “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” advanced that the fifth episode of the series will feature an appearance by a new character, coupled with the idea that it will be a chapter that will thrill to the fans. Next week, next Friday, it’s time for that episode 5 of the series to arrive, and therefore many fans are waiting to see what the chapter holds for us.

There is curiosity to see what that character will be. There are theories and speculations that speak of an idea of ​​a great character, although Malcolm Spellman said that he was a very earthy and realistic character, and that is why he would like to see him interact with someone who was the opposite extreme, like Thor. The idea that he is a surprise character, together with the fact that the chapter will make us cry, has made many fans speculate with the possibility that it is a scene from Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther that he could shoot before he passed away last summer. It is now officially confirmed that Black Panther will not appear in the series and more leaked details of the episode arrive.

The official words come from the producer’s mouth Nate moore, who is already in Atlanta, Georgia, preparing the sequel to “Black Panther”, in an interview for Vanity Fair where he settles any possible speculation that we will see a cameo of T’Challa next week.

I can not say it. That’s not going to happen. I’d be honest if it was. Chad’s passing is all a matter of life, and I loved the guy as much as the character.

However, the following statements by the producer would seem to suggest that they do have some recorded material of the character, as it alludes to the idea that they have to be very careful about when to use Boseman material:

I think we have to be very careful and thoughtful about when it appears, because it meant a lot to a lot of people as much as to us. But yeah, we wouldn’t use it as a ‘Come next week; you might see Pantera! ‘ We wouldn’t, and we don’t.

Of course, those words of Moore and what could be read between the lines are striking, although it is difficult to affirm anything with absoluteness.

Parallel to all this, come a series of chapter leaks, from generally reliable sources, including who already gave details of this week’s episode. We speak accordingly of spoilers (or mini-spoilers, depending on what you want to see). And we could highlight:

The chapter will have a duration of 61 minutes including credits. It would be the longest so far in the series.

Sam and Bucky are going to Louisiana, where Sam’s sister lives. Regarding that “surprise” character that we will see, it is said that it is about one we haven’t seen before in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that also I would not have planned to appear in an upcoming movie. Also, it would be a existing character from comics what will be played by a well-known actor / actress in the industry.

Moving on to ground of speculation. It seems that in the next episode we are going to see all that material that has already been advanced in the promos and images of Sam and Bucky on Sam’s boat and dock, including when Sam tells Bucky not to flirt with his sister, as we saw in a commercial. Likewise, that surprise character is quite possibly the Power Broker / Agent Power Series Debut, since its potential appearance has been priming since episode 2

