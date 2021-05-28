‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira will be in the Disney + series about Wakanda, perhaps as the protagonist

The ‘Black Panther’ universe expands with Ryan Coogler’s sequel, ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’. A few months ago we also learned the news that the same director had in hand a series that would work as a prequel to Disney +. As reported by Deadline, Danai Gurira will repeat his role as Okoye in both productions.

The series would focus on the origins of the leading character of the Dora Milaje, the team of women who work in service to the nation of Wakanda. Everything indicates that the one who was Michonne in ‘The Walking Dead’ could be the singing voice of this solo project for Disney +.

Danai Gurira would thus become the second ‘Black Panther’ actress to appear in a series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before that, Florence Kasumba, who appeared in several episodes of ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, as Ayo, another member of the Dora Milaje, did.

An agreement with the company

These projects are part of the collaboration agreement between Proximity Media, Ryan Coogler’s company, and The Walt Disney Company. Both the studio and the director and screenwriter were very excited to be able to collaborate hand in hand after the success of ‘Black Panther’. Ryan Coogler said they were working on some Marvel universe projects for Disney +, and that he couldn’t wait to reveal more details. For his part, Bob Iger, CEO of Disney, showed the confidence he has in the director for these projects:

“Ryan Coogler is a singular storyteller whose vision and rank have made him one of the most outstanding directors of his generation. With ‘Black Panther’, Ryan brought a groundbreaking story and iconic characters to life in a real, meaningful and memorable way, creating a cultural moment that served as a turning point.. We are delighted to strengthen our relationship and we look forward to sharing more stories with Ryan and his team. “

The list of Disney + series framed within the Marvel universe grows by the minute. The next date we have is with ‘Loki’ on June 9th. ‘Wakanda Forever’ is expected to hit theaters on July 8, 2022, but it remains to be seen how they will make up for the lack of their protagonist, Chadwick Boseman.