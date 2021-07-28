Black Panther 2 will show T’Challa’s glorious funeral

A leaked video from the set of Black Panther 2 shows some details from the movie. If so, many of the doubts in the plot would be resolved.

Black panther 2 It is one of the most unique productions of recent months. The film of Marvel studios it has caused all kinds of reactions, just at the beginning of its creative process. This is because it was one of the few films that decided to be shot in the state of Georgia, despite the social conflicts that were seen in said territory. However, this will not be the most memorable.

One of the things that most attracts attention is that after the death of Chadwick boseman, actor who gave life to Black panther / T’Challa, the studio was forced to find a solution to follow the story. The way that Ryan coogler, director of the tape, will find to cope with the situation seems to be a complication.

However, he imagines that the alternative that the team selected is up to the task. This is still a mystery, but a video that was revealed and leaked from the film set would change everything. The footage, at first glance, is not very telling.

BREAKING: The first behind the scenes look at BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER has surfaced online! 🐾 The video gives us a close look at one of the films sets, as it’s being constructed. via: coolfreetv (Instagram) pic.twitter.com/rBODgwbmob – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News (@bpanthernews) July 27, 2021

The first look shows an elaborately set-up stage that reveals a throne, panther-shaped sculptures, and giant columns. It seems very normal for a Wakandan palace to be shown, so… what’s the surprise? As it turns out, at the base of the structure there are some inscriptions that say a lot.

In 2020, Marvel released a document called The Wakanda Files, which included a manual for translating into Wakandan. Based on that product, some media quickly translated the words in the columns and surprising phrases are read.

REST IN POWER, KING T’CHALLA, OUR HERO, WAS AN HONOR, WAKANDA FOREVER

The above could mean only one thing: the funeral of the monarch played by Boseman will be shown. Without knowing in what context all this will enter, he imagines that this serves as a tribute to the deceased artist.

It should be remembered that Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever It will be released in theaters on July 8, 2022.

Source: Black Panther: Wakanda Forever News