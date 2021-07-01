Black Panther 2 will change to look more like Loki

Loki’s result is so popular that it will have a major influence on the Marvel Studios movie Black Panther 2 (2022).

One of the movies of Marvel studios more shocking is Black panther 2 from Ryan coogler, since they will show the country of Wakanda and his customs while he has to deal with the loss of his star Chadwick boseman. Also now we know that they want to give it a more similar tone to the Disney Plus series Loki.

Black panther 2 will change your cinematographer, as Rachel Morrison will be replaced by Autumn durald. She is known for her work on the show Loki, but also by Teen spirit by Max Minghella, Untogether by Emma Forrest and The Sun Is Also a Star by Russo-Young. Durald also has experience with various music videos, having worked for high-profile artists such as The Weeknd.

They will change the tone of the movie.

Recently, Rachel Morrison, the cinematographer of the first film of Black panther, shared his uncertainty about returning to the sequel. Although it was not due to creative differences, but rather due to scheduling problems. Now we know that it has been replaced.

The production of Black panther 2 it’s just started, so hopefully we’ll be able to see more details about the story and what Marvel Studios is preparing soon. Since it is speculated that we could get to see Namor in Atlantis already Doctor doom in Latveria. Something that would undoubtedly be truly spectacular.

So we can expect anything, even the actor Martin Freeman commented that he thought the plot was ‘weird’ at some points. we hope that Black panther 2 is at the level of the original. Something that we will check when it opens on July 8, 2022. Meanwhile, we can see the first installment in the Disney Plus streaming platform, following this link.