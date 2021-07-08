Black Panther 2 to shoot at MIT and they keep making script changes

Not much is known about the second Black Panther movie, other than that Namor could be the villain, along with a possible conflict between Wakanda and Europe. However, the filming of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” has officially started with plans to shoot in Worcester, Massachusetts this summer. In addition, the plan is to shoot scenes in the Boston suburbs and even at the headquarters of the Worcester Police Department. Now we add another location.

The new information that arrives points to a shoot in the surroundings and possibly within the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) at Cambridge. At the moment no dates have been given. This is very unique, as MIT generally does not allow production companies to shoot on campus, but an exception for this production appears to be being considered.

MIT has a presence at the UCM. It is Tony Stark’s old university, where he studied physics and electronic engineering. We had a short sequence there in “Captain America: Civil War” when Stark was introducing his BARF technology. In “Spider-Man: Far From Home,” we revisited that place only from Quentin Beck’s perspective. Erik Killmonger also studied there. Finally, it would not be surprising that it has a certain presence in the future series “Ironheart” ..

To all this, the actress Angela bassett has spoken again to confirm that there have already been several versions of the script for the film. Specifically, it talks about up to five different versions of the writing that director Ryan Coogler has made with screenwriter Joe Robert Cole.

I don’t know what it’s going to be like at all, ”Bassett says of the movie. There have been about five versions of the script and I have heard another one coming.

The actress then added that she believes Coogler and Cole are doing everything they can to honor the memory of Chadwick Boseman, as they are the beloved deceased superstar.

Of course, with our beloved king going to glory, many things had to be displaced and changed, so fortunately, Ryan and Joe Robert Cole, are such masterful storytellers that they have found a way to enter this world and I hope it is. satisfying, I think, for the fans and honorable for our Chad. We love our king.

According to Marvel’s plans, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will premiere on July 8, 2022.

Via information | The Cosmic Circus | ET