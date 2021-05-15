‘Black Panther 2’: Martin Freeman was shocked to find out how they were going to go on without Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman’s passing took the world by storm, a world that includes Disney’s comic corner. Thus in Marvel they did not imagine that they would have to face the challenge of making a sequel to ‘Black Panther’ without the protagonist of the original film, a challenge that Martin Freeman has just given new details about. The actor, speaking to The Late Late Show with James Corden, wanted to share his surprise at the approach to ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, a bet of which he has recently been able to discover a plot that has not left him indifferent.

The face of disbelief came from the hand of a virtual meeting shared with Ryan Coogler, director and screenwriter of ‘Black Panther 2’, who explained to Freeman how they plan to tackle the difficult task of continuing without the most important character in the film. “I had a zoom call with Ryan Coogler, the director and co-writer, about seven or eight weeks ago. He meticulously posed what all my character’s beats are like in the movie. He took me through the movie, incorporating the rhythms of my character. And some twists are very strange. He could see from the reaction on my face that some of the things he was saying seemed weird to me. My face must have been very ‘what are you telling me’, but he kept adding ‘stay with me, this is going to work’“.

By Chadwick

Apparently the Marvel team is making life tremendously complicated to honor Boseman with a film that also has the challenge of fitting into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “It’s a very strange thing,” adds Freeman. “When Chadwick passed away last year, I guess after the initial shock the next thing was to think that we would not continue. ‘That movie is not going to happen’ I thought. But Marvel told us shortly after that even though something terrible had obviously happened, we were going to continue. So that was the plan for a long time. The hope is that we do justice to the first film and to Chadwick’s legacy. “

* July 8, 2022 we will find out if ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ emerges gracefully from such a challenge.