Black Panther 2 has already started its pre-production

This summer the filming of the film is scheduled to begin “Black Panther II”, of which we have been talking a lot lately because everyone involved is commenting on how hard the project is in the face of the death of its protagonist, Chadwick Boseman. Not long ago, its director Ryan Coogler acknowledged that he was still mulling over how to manage this situation at the plot level within the film, because we all know that it is delicate.

In spite of everything, Marvel Studios continues with the film and with the fixed deadlines. Principal photography starts in June and pre-production of the film has already begun, or so he claims. Ed brubaker, comic book writer who has left great stages in the world of Marvel cartoons with Captain America, X-Men or The Winter Soldier.

This revelation has been made by Brubaker in Kevin Smith’s latest program, Fatman Beyond, where they have reviewed episode 4 of last Friday of the series “Falcon & Winter Soldier”, and had his participation. In addition to talking about the moment when he gave Bucky that all-important twist in the comics, Brubaker gave that surprise about the Kingdom of Wakanda movie.

The film now has a theatrical release set for July 8, 2022. It is therefore one of Marvel Studios’ priorities, but they have not said much about it. At the plot level they have only said that we will continue to know more about Wakanda and we do know about the incorporation of the actor Tenoch Huerta to play the villain, although it is not known if he will be the main villain, or rather a secondary villain or henchman that we may have in the movie.