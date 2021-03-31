Black Panther 2 director says Chadwick Boseman would want the story to move on

A few weeks ago, a statement came from director Ryan Coogler in which he recognized how hard it was for him to make the film “Black Panther II” without Chadwick Boseman, who passed away last year. The actor was not only very involved in the character, but also, Coogler kept a deep friendship with him, as he has commented on more than one occasion.

In a new interview for THR in which he talks precisely about the presence of people of color in the world of Hollywood, there has been a moment to talk about his work in the second Black Panther film that he is writing right now, because they must rethink the story in the wake of the circumstances.

In these new statements, the filmmaker has once again emphasized what complicated of the situation, as Boseman was a key component in the film’s work. he does remember how he was in charge of transmit energy on set, but precisely for that very reason, he believes that the actor would have wanted the sequel to go ahead even without him.

It’s hard. You have to move on when you lose your loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. He was someone who cared a lot about the group. ‘Black Panther’, that was his movie. They hired him to do that role before anyone else was thought of, before they hired me, before any of the actresses were hired. On that set, he was everything above everyone else. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was in contact with them, making sure they were okay. If we finished doing his scenes, he would stay and read the lines off-camera [para ayudar a otros actores con sus interpretaciones]. So It’s harder for me to stop, because I really feel like I would be yelling at me saying ‘What are you doing? Keep going’.

Production is scheduled to begin this July for a premiere set for July 2022. There are no specific details of the plot, except that Wakanda will continue to be an important piece as we will continue to deepen it.

Via information | THR