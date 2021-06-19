Black-Owned Beauty Brands to Support Now and All Year Long

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E !.

Many people have been exploring different ways to help amplify Black voices on every level. From peacefully protesting to donating money to engaging in self-education, taking a stand against workplace prejudice and listening rather than speaking or dismissing, and so much more, there’s a lot we can do to make a bigger difference. But if you’re not sure where to start, why not take a small step by shopping a Black-owned business in honor of Juneteenth (and beyond)?

Below, some of our favorite Black-owned beauty brands. This is by no means an exhaustive list, but we hope it encourages you to explore and find other brands from Black creators to add to your fave list as well.