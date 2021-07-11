Black night in Dallas: Mexico tied for Gold Cup debut



Mexico could face more sanctions for the homophobic scream.

Mexico not only stopped taking three points in the start of the Gold Cup against Trinidad and Tobago, but instead lost a player through injury, Hirving “Chucky” Lozano, and suffered step 1 of the Concacaf protocol for the homophobic scream used by fans.

El Tri faced the commitment with Dallas with the best disposition in the starter 11, in which Rogelio Funes Mori left from the beginning to try to contribute the goals that the team led by Gerardo “Tata” Martino needs; however, the Mexican players were erratic and Trinidad and Tobago goalkeeper Marvin Phillips was also a figure.

The chilling injury suffered by Chucky Lozano it was the first indication that the commitment to the Trinidadians would be complicated. The anguish over the departure of Chucky on a stretcher worried the entire Mexican football community.

After his departure, the Twitter account of the Mexico National Team He commented that he is conscious pending “the corresponding studies”, El Tri failed to score.

The commitment was also clouded by the appearance of the homophobic scream, so the referee decided to stop the match for a few minutes.

Later, a controversy took over the party, because they annulled a goal to Tri for allegedly out of place, they even went to check it in the VAR.

Mexico will play Guatemala again next July 14 at the Cotton Bowl stadium in Texas.