Do you remember the first time you saw a Black Mirror episode? Surely it was The National Anthem beyond 2011 or 2012. That chapter in which the British Prime Minister was forced to have zoophilic sex to prove the point that we live in a morbid society.

We are sure that this chapter left you with an upset stomach, but also with a fascinated mind. So much so that since then you just haven’t been able to stop watching chapter after chapter and season after season no matter how strong and violent they are.

But let’s also be honest, Does a world hurt by a pandemic really need the additional existential fear of the science fiction anthology series? Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker thinks not …

In an interview for Radio Times about the sixth season update, Brooker said that “I’m not sure if the public could handle another season right now. “.

Here we could agree and not … If this sixth season is going to be like one of the first four, we may have become quite indigested to get into these dark and complicated topics. But if you throw in another installment like the fifth season, which received mostly negative reviews, there’s nothing to worry about.

Charlie Brooker went on to say in the interview: “I have been busy doing things. I don’t know what I can say about what I’m doing and what I’m not doing, “said Brooker. “At the moment, I don’t know what stomach it would be for stories about crumbling societies, so I’m not working on any of those (Black Mirror episodes)”.

From what counts, we’ll soon see the comical side of his mind, too: “I really want to revisit my comedy skill set, so I’ve been writing scripts meant to make me laugh.”.

