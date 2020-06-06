The mayor of Washington DC sent to paint the legend ‘Black Lives Matter’ on a street that leads to the White House, facing a protest this Saturday

The Mayor of the District of Columbia, Muriel Bowser, asked workers of the Department of Public Works of Washington DC to paint in large letters the slogan “Black Lives Matter”, On the street that leads to the White House, on the way to the numerous protests that will take place over the weekend.

“There are people who long to be heard and seen, and that their humanity be recognized. We had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street, ”Bowser commented at a press conference and stressed that respect for minorities is one of the values ​​that govern his administration.

Name change from 16th Street to ‘Black Lives Matter’ in Washington DC. . photo

As reported in previous days by Peter Newsham, Washington Police Chief, the manifestation which will take place in the next few days will be one of the most numerous that the city has had against police violence and racial discrimination.

“We hope Saturday’s rally is made up of the same peaceful protesters who come to exercise their First Amendment in Washington, D.C.,” said Newsham.

Pint of the legend ‘Black Lives Matter’ on the street that leads to the White House. . photo

The president of United States, Donald Trump, criticized the Democratic mayor for her decision to paint a large mural on the way to the White House. In his message, the president asked him to use public resources for other types of policies and not in symbolic acts.

“He is extremely incompetent, and in no way qualifies to run a major city like Washington, D.C. If the great men and women of the National Guard had not stepped forward, they would not look better than their counterpart in Minneapolis! “Trump said on his Twitter account.

. @ MayorBowser is grossly incompetent, and in no way qualified to be running an important city like Washington, D.C. If the great men and women of the National Guard didn’t step forward, she would have looked no better than her counterpart Mayor in Minneapolis! – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 5, 2020

Bowser’s decision comes days after Trump ordered the deployment of troops and the National Guard around the White House to disperse protesters, who call for a halt to police violence after the death of the African American George Floyd in custody of a former Minneapolis officer.

With information from Notimex