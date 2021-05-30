Black Lives Matter Director Resigns Over Corruption Accusations

Black Lives Matter Foundation Director Patrisse Cullors resigns after being challenged over the purchase of a $ 1.4 million luxury home near Malibu, California, and apparently three other homes, which it sparked criticism for possible misuse of the organization’s funds.

Miami World / Diario Las Americas

However, Cullors denies that his resignation is due to what he considers “a smear campaign of the extreme right”.

An activist from a young age, Cullors emerged in 2013 as one of the founders of the Black Lives Matter movement, born in the wake of the Florida acquittal of the vigilante who killed African-American teenager Trayvon Martin.

In addition to mobilizing thousands of people on the streets, they have lobbied to enact reforms and withdraw funds from US police forces for abuses against the black minority.

Patrisse Cullors has served for the past six years as executive director of the foundation that took to the streets of the country in May of last year, for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis asphyxiated by a police officer while he was arrested.

According to data provided by the AP news agency, the organization then raised $ 90 million.

Cullors, 37, who defines himself as a Marxist, announced that he is leaving office to pursue “other projects”, including the publication of his second book.

“I have created the infrastructure and the support, and the skeleton and the necessary bases, so that I can leave,” he told the AP agency.