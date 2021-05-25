Black Lives Matter activist Sasha Johnson grave after being shot in London

Activist Sasha Johnson at a protest in London in December 2020 (Photo: Guy Smallman / Getty Images)

Prominent British anti-racist activist Sasha Johnson, co-founder of the international movement Black Lives Matter, is in serious condition after being shot in the head in London on Sunday, a Taking the spokesperson confirmed on Monday. Initiative (taking the initiative), the political party in which he is active.

Johnson, 27, a mother of two, is hospitalized in intensive care after being injured, according to the training, of whose steering committee she is a member. In addition, he added that the activist is “a powerful voice” who has always fought against injustice in the black community.

The attack occurred in the Southwark neighborhood of South London, after it had received “numerous death threats,” according to the party. However, law enforcement agencies indicated that there is no evidence to indicate that it was a deliberate attack against the activist or that she had previously received threats.

Detectives from the Scotland Yard Specialized Crime Command are in charge of the investigation into the attack, which allegedly occurred near a home where a party was taking place.

A friend of Johnson’s told the British BBC network that she had been at “a party or a meeting” and that she does not believe it was a premeditated attack. In his opinion, the attack could have been accidental and could “be related to a fight between rival gangs”, rather than the victim’s anti-racist activism.

The Black Lives Matter movement began in 2013 in the US following the acquittal of George Zimmerman for the death of African-American teenager Trayvon Martin by shooting on February 26, 2012. However …

