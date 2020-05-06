The issue of the elimination of relegation, promotion and premature completion of the Promotion League still has a lot to do, especially with the Black Lions of the University of Guadalajara, a team that has not taken its finger off the line and is close to send to the corresponding authorities documents indicating the illegality of such decision.

The UdeG is currently in the data collection to file the claim with the TAS, however, they have not gone to FIFA, since there is no crime to pursue as the status in Liga MX and the FMF has not changed.

Ricardo de Buen, a lawyer specialized in sports law and who is an arbitrator in the Court of Arbitration for Sport (TAS), pointed out that the matter, if it reached this instance, would be much faster in terms of its resolution.

“The proceedings before the TAS in general, be it a player, club or federation, are faster procedures than ordinary justice and when someone resorts to the TAS, they can sometimes ask for certain types of urgent measures, but waiting if they proceed or not, but Yes, the matter could be resolved in a few weeks, ”said De Buen.

The long-haired are one of the teams that has fought the most in recent weeks to demand their rights, as well as to protest peacefully, with demonstrations, statements, letters and videos on the elimination of promotion; Given this, the lawyer Ricardo de Buen agreed with them, saying that by being affiliated with Mexican soccer, they have the right to demonstrate.

“All affiliates have the right to disagree if they consider it so and they have the right to exhaust legal instances. The Black Lions, if they believe that there is a decision that affects them, they have every right to resort to legal channels, both national and international ”.

The university group was one of those who voted against the measures taken by the Mexican Soccer Federation and the Liga MX itself, in which Ascenso MX was eliminated to make way for the Development League.

