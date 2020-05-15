Will not give up Black Lions in their legal quest to find a solution to the disappearance of the MX AscentBecause two important offices worldwide have everything to build the case, and while a resolution is given in the last instance they have left, their participation in the Development League which will go into action next tournament.

The president of the team that was born great, Alberto Castellanos, He specified that it must be so because of the commitments they have with their staff, since they will respect the contracts, and the only way is to continue participating in the next project they have on the doorstep.

“We cannot do anything else, our staff must not stop because there are agreed commitments with everyone, so we have to participate at less than the margin that we will be taking in other instances.”

Along with their participation in the Development League or, as they put it at the end of this, the dispute will be taking place with prestigious law firms, which already have experience in major conflicts.

“We have given our attorneys the whole thing, they will put the whole case together. We were able to contact, I consider, two of the best law firms in this field worldwide, one is Spanish and the other from Argentina. They have experience because they have worked together on some issues, representing Messi and Neymar. ”

Eight months to a year and a half is the approximate one has for this legal matter, There is an alternative that something will happen in four months, but it is difficult because of the substance of the matter, and in any case it will be the time it takes, by the time it is resolved the incoming championship will already be started, which is why Lions decides to participate taking the issue legal in the same way.

” We do not care what they do upstairs, what they do allow us is the promotion of sports. In wages we will pay in full for the players’ contract. When we start the tournament, we always have a budget for all our commitments and when an element comes to Leones, they are sure to collect their salary. ”

Castellanos regretted that everything that is being put together about the Development League is so ambiguous, because Until today they do not have detailed information on the type of tournament, the number of foreigners that teams can register, how many can play, among other details.

” We cannot make a planning, I asked the staff to have a bit of understanding on the subject hoping that next week we will have more information to be able to give it to them because right now we cannot tell them anything, we are without knowing in depth, so So much we cannot make any planning, we do not know who we can count on and this is how we are treated in Mexican soccer. ”

