The demonstration in La Minerva was only the first step in several strategies that the Black Lions players will try to do to find ways to continue promoting to the Liga MX.

The Mexican Soccer Federation ratified since April 24 the abolition of the rise and fall for the next six years, and with it the disappearance of the Silver Division.

Much has been said about what measures the Ascenso MX teams will seek, the reality is that most have remained silent, but not so the UdeG Black Lions, who have done their utmost to seek to reverse the situation that Mexican soccer is going through. .

According to sources close to the institution in Tapatia, one of the objectives they seek is to reach FIFA, either by letters signed by all the team’s players or even by all players of the promotion who have been affected.

The reality is that both managers and players are looking for someone to help them or to intervene in the case and will seek to get to the top (FIFA), in order to be heard, the source close to the institution mentioned, preferring to keep their anonymity. identity.

