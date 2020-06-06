black holes they are possibly one of the most mysterious and fascinating elements in the universe, since many myths and science fiction stories have been woven around his figure. “data-reactid =” 12 “> Black holes are possibly one of the most mysterious and fascinating of the universe, since many myths and science fiction stories have been woven around his figure.

But the truth is that scientists increasingly discover new things about these formations. Now two Italian physicists from the University of Trieste and Princeton, Francesco Benini and Paolo Milan, applied the “holographic principle” to describe the actions of black holes.

Scientists have argued in a new article published in Physical Review X that information from a black hole is contained within a two-dimensional surface, which can reproduce an image of the black hole in three dimensions: just like the holograms we see in everyday life.

"This revolutionary and somewhat counterintuitive principle proposes that the behavior of gravity in a given region of space can alternatively be described in terms of a different system, living only along the edge of that region and, therefore, in a less dimension", comment Francesco Benini and Paolo Milan, both affiliated with SISSA in Trieste, Italy, and who detailed the research in a university reflection. "And, most importantly, in this alternative description, gravity does not appear explicitly. In other words, the holographic principle allows us to describe gravity using language that does not contain gravity, thus avoiding friction with quantum mechanics."

This idea is aligned with Albert Einstein’s theory of relativity, which describes black holes as three-dimensional, simple, spherical, and smooth.

But most relevantly, this would prove what Stephen Hawkings always says about the nature of black holes, that they could act as a hologram, preserving information about the material being absorbed.

