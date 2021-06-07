Black garlic: strengthens the immune system, increases sexual desire and is a magnificent natural anti-inflammatory

Garlic is simply one of the most powerful medicinal foods of all times. Since ancient times, its reputation has grown to the point of positioning itself as a great natural ally to improve health. In a particular way in recent months everyone has talked about the powerful black garlic, it is a technique in which the garlic is subjected to mild heat for several days The result? Not only is it a culinary gem with a flavor that surprises everyone, it is a food with immense antioxidant and therefore medicinal power.

Many things have been said about the origin of black garlic. The most widespread version tells that it was discovered by accident, when an English researcher I was looking for a way to make garlic more digestive. The secret was to expose the garlic to wood smoke and he realized that after a month not only does it lose its characteristic original smell, but its properties increase. Therefore black garlic is simply normal white garlic that has been allowed to age under strict temperature and humidity controls, the result is that it turns black and sticky. The reason? It undergoes a process called the Maillard reaction, which is a chemical reaction between the amino acids in garlic and naturally occurring sugars. Black garlic also differs from raw, fresh garlic in appearance and feel. Therefore, the texture is very different from that of normal garlic and is ideal for spreading and spreading in a much more uniform way.

The truth is that black garlic is not only a magnificent and attractive food to integrate as a novel culinary tool It is wonderful for health! Based on this, we set about selecting some of its most notable benefits.

1. It is rich in antioxidants

Experts point out that the most notable difference between black and white garlic is that black contains more phenols, that is, antioxidants. And it is not anything, this increase is almost three times, therefore it is a superb immune booster and a great ally in disease prevention. Research suggests that black garlic reaches its maximum antioxidant content after 21 days of fermentation. The role of antioxidants in health is key and is related to benefits to protect cells against free radicals, substances that cause serious health problems such as cancer, heart disease, diabetes and obesity.

2. Protect the heart

Not in novelty to talk about the benefits of garlic in cardiovascular health, for centuries it has been considered a good ally. However specifically, a recent study published in the journal Nutrition Research found that rats that were fed black garlic had fewer indicators of heart disease, including reduced levels of LDL (bad) cholesterol in the blood, than those who did not receive black garlic. Another study also conducted on rats found that black garlic (and raw garlic) helped improve circulation and protect against heart damage. It is also notable to note, that science has shown that black garlic, in particular, Helps reduce blood urea nitrogen (BUN) concentration. When the BUN is high, it signals the body to produce the hormone vasopressin, which can increase your blood pressure and cause an electrolyte imbalance.

3. Improves insulin resistance

It is well known that insulin resistance is a factor in prediabetes and diabetes, since cells cannot easily take glucose from the blood. Insulin resistance refers to the process in which cells in muscle, fat, and liver do not respond well to insulin, a hormone produced by the pancreas that helps glucose (i.e., sugar) get into the body. blood enters cells, where it is used for energy. While medical treatment and supervision are essential, black garlic is an extraordinary complementary therapy to reduce the risk of diabetes and it also helps to keep it under control.

4. Powerful in cancer prevention

Cancer is one of the most common deadly diseases today. Although there are many factors that play a role in the development and prevention of different types of cancer, the quality of the diet has a great influence on prevention. In fact, there is some research that proves the anticancer properties of black garlic and is therefore a great complement to a holistic and healthy lifestyle. A small study of 21 people looked at the impact of black garlic extract on cancer cells in the lung, breast, stomach, and liver, and found the solution to be toxic to those cancer cells within days. Black garlic also outperformed a regular garlic extract solution in that study. The researchers found that much of its benefits in cancer prevention are related to its powerful antioxidants and anti-inflammatory effects.

5. Increases sexual desire

Garlic is a great natural aphrodisiac and is considered a great natural ally to improve fertility and sexual appetite in men, thanks to its zinc content. The best thing is that it has been proven to have a greater effect in women due to its high dose of vitamin C and Bm complex Also, since it does not have a strong taste or smell, it does not affect the breath or the smell of sweating, which could be a problem in bed. Black garlic promotes circulation, since it is rich in the amino acid arginine, a substance that is related to a magnificent vasodilator capacity and that is why for many years it has been used as a good treatment against erectile dysfunction. It should be mentioned that it is a benefit for both sexes, since the male erection is a phenomenon of blood flows, but women also have erectile mechanisms, such as the clitoris. Experts recommend consuming black garlic in drops or extract, since in this way its benefits for health and sexual life are much more enhanced. Up to 10 times more!

