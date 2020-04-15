Galicia exports its series to the world. The big streaming platforms have set their eyes, and their business, on a Galician audiovisual forged with tenacity for decades on regional television (TVG).

The irruption on Netflix last year of O flavor das margaridas (The taste of daisies), the thriller released in 2018 on TVG, marked a milestone: it became the first series spoken in Galician broadcast by the North American streaming giant. But it also climbed to the top ten of the most watched non-English speaking productions in the UK and Ireland. After the initial success on a circuit made up of 180 countries and with subtitles in 30 languages, Netflix commissioned a second season. Again in Galician. Again with a tiny budget and co-produced by the CTV composer, Televisión de Galicia and the Mexican Comarex. The new season, already broadcast on TVG, will be available soon on Netflix.

The composer Ghaleb Jaber, creative director of CTV and one of the ideologues of the series, is convinced that the Galician audiovisual is experiencing a conjunction of factors similar to that generated in the 1980s by the Galician fashion boom. “We are in a sweet moment for the Galician audiovisual, but it is sweet in relation to its high quality,” says Jaber, also convinced that Galician —the language, the landscapes and the way of understanding the world “is an excellent way of travel”. And he adds: “Netflix called us before introducing the platform in Spain. Something incredible because we had gone to different production companies in Madrid and they all closed their doors on us. Here any talent is let out: the scientific or the cultural. Does not matter”.

After this first pike in Flanders, the platforms have arrived in Galicia and it seems that they will stay. A year after O flavor das margaridas, the Galician producers have already placed their products on the shelves of the large platforms.

Along with Netflix, HBO, Amazon and Movistar they come to this fishing ground in search of new stories, almost always with intrigue and with black tints. In fact, the Galician noir as a genre is already being talked about.

Netflix has The Disorder You Leave, an adaptation of the eponymous novel by Ourense native Carlos Montero (Elite), who also directs. It is an eight-episode psychological thriller starring Inma Cuesta and Bárbara Lennie that addresses, from the perspective of teachers, issues such as bullying.

In this case, the platform has no longer chosen to buy the rights, as it did with O flavor das margaridas. He has commissioned the production of Coruña’s Vaca Films (Cell 211), marking a new milestone: it is the first time that the North American company produces a Galician series, although shot in Spanish. It is scheduled for broadcast in the fall. It is, highlights Emma Lustres, executive director of Vaca Films, “Netflix’s first 100% Galician series.”

But before, this May, comes, on this occasion to Movistar +, another production of Vaca Films: Unity, a police thriller based on real events. The miniseries directed by Dani de la Torre (The Shadow of the Law) and starring, among others, Nathalie Poza, Luis Zahera, and Carlos Blanco, tells “with great veracity”, the work carried out by the elite police unit specialized in jihadist terrorism.

“An ambitious production of 28 weeks of filming for six episodes and which has required exhaustive documentation work because we wanted to reflect the true, practically invisible, work of this specialized unit,” highlights Lustres. “It is a Galician series, made in Spanish, shot in five countries, and a lot in Galicia, with an impressive casting work and in which many languages ​​are spoken.”

The Galician noir has not stopped growing. Since last April 1, another Galician thriller has been included in the HBO catalog. Auga seca (Agua seca), a co-production of A Coruña’s Portocabo and Portugal’s SP-i shot in Vigo and Lisbon. It is the first series in Galician to join the platform’s list, which will also offer it in a dubbed version in Spanish and with subtitles in Spanish and English.

Released at the beginning of the year on RTP (Portuguese public television) and on TVG with a large audience, it focuses on the world of arms trafficking and stars Portuguese actress Victoria Guerra and the Galicians Sergio Pazos and Monti Castiñeiras.

And there will be more titles. In 2021 it is the turn of Amazon Prime Video. It will issue 3Caminos after an agreement with the Compostela Ficción Producción. Amazon thus marks the milestone not only for producing its first series in the Galician community but because this will also be the first international series on the Camino de Santiago.

It all started with Fariña, in fact, the successful series broadcast on Antena 3 and based on the namesake book by Nacho Carretero about drug trafficking in Galicia in the 1980s. For the first time in Spain, a huge roster of Galician actors flooded prime time with its natural accent. Not disguised. And not forced.

