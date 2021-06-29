Black fitted set, Alexa Dellanos “expect a surprise” | INSTAGRAM

In case you still do not know her, she is Alexa Dellanos, she is a beautiful American model daughter of one of the most famous presenters of Telemundo, Myrka dellanosHowever, the young woman is not dedicated to presenting any newscast but her good news is her new attractive content.

That’s right, the key maintains a very loyal fan base that is already more than 4.2 million who are there to support it at all times and like its publications right when it comes to uploading, however, lately I have noticed a very change strange in his profile because many of his photos have missing.

On this occasion we will analyze this situation a bit in addition to presenting the Photography with which he made us an announcement of what could be happening.

The young woman mysteriously disappeared many pieces of her entertainment on her profile, but today one appeared that is already two weeks old but contains a very important message that says “something is coming”, surely referring to an incredible surprise that she has regarding your profile of Instagram.

Most likely the young woman is finally launching the premiere of her own brand Lexidoll, on which he has been working for a long time and on which he has concentrated to be able to make a remarkable and attention-filled launch.

If it is not about this, the safest thing is that you can also make a change in your profile regarding its content, perhaps something much more flirtatious than before, although we do not know that, because the young woman could also be reacting to what Internet users they comment on it.

And it is that lately it has been the target of many users who have dedicated themselves to commenting on why it is so famous, ensuring that it is only a girl who shows her charms wholesale and has no other talent, however, she herself does not this has been shown to be untrue.

He has shown us many, many occasions that he also has an excellent talent for music mixing songs and moving the necessary equipment to make a professional DJ an activity that he loves and that he has practiced since high school to liven up his friends’ parties.

He has shown us many, many occasions that he also has an excellent talent for music mixing songs and moving the necessary equipment to make a professional DJ an activity that he loves and that he has practiced since high school to liven up his friends' parties.