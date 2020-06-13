Black Eyed Peas will release new album, duet with Maluma | AP

Music group Black Eyed Peas will finally premiere a new album musical after two years of waiting which will be full of surprises, counting on a collaboration with Maluma.

The group announced the release date of their new album. « Traslation« which will be next 19th of June of this year.

This is about your first album under their new record label, Epic Records, in which they collaborated with various urban music artists.

His fans are most waiting for the duet with Maluma, « Fell the beat », with Shakira. They worked on the theme « Girl like me« , »Rhythm« With J Balvin, »Mamacita« With Ozuna & J Rey Soul and »Hard hard« With Becky G.

It is worth mentioning that they have just released the song « No tomorrow« in collaboration with El Alfa, who stands out in the Latin trap genre.

With his song « Rhythm« In just six months they collected dozens of multi-platinum certifications internationally, highlighting the diamond obtained in our country.

The song reached more than 700 million streams and 707 million visits in his music video, plus it was part of the sound track for the Will Smith movie « Bad Boys For Life ».

And last but not least, at the beginning of the year they released « Mamacita« , which adds more than 68 million streams and 100 million visits in his music video.

Without a doubt this will be a totally different album from the others, because will merge rhythms, Languages that will make you dance without stopping.

It is worth mentioning that the group is currently integrated by vocalists Will.i.am, Apl.de.Ap, Taboo and La Voz Filipina participant Jessica Reynoso.

It was during 1990 that the group emerged as a male threesome of rap and it was gaining medium popularity in the genre hip hop American, but until 2003, with his album Elephunk and the incorporation of the singer Fergie to the band, the group became world famous.