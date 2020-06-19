Black Eyed Peas is back with ‘Translation’, their new studio album already available on all platforms from this Friday, June 19. The title is perfect for describing the nature of the album, which is truly global and describes the continuing evolution of the Peas’ music throughout their 25-year career as a group.

The album is full of hits and collaborations with global superstars: Shakira, Maluma, J Balvin, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Tyga, Becky G, El Alfa, 21st Floor, French Montana, Jaden Smith and J. Rey Soul.

This new album comes after the group has been dominating the charts worldwide since October 2019 with the release of their global hit. « Rhythm » ft J Balvin.

The cut alongside J Balvin, who has been unstoppable ever since, having lived within Spotify’s Global Top 50 for months, reaching nearly 700 million views on YouTube and more than 600 million global streams.

Also, his recent hit « Mamacita » ft Ozuna & J. Rey Soul It has continued to climb the charts worldwide since its launch, reaching 100 million views on YouTube and 80 million streams, showing a very low rate of stopping.

After a 25-year career, the band continues to reap success with everything it touches, and it is that ‘RITMO’ is the first single, in almost a decade, to live within the Top 40 of the Billboard Hot 100 for the Black Eyed Peas, and also his first # 1 on the Billboard Hot Latin charts.