Black Eyed Peas debuts new track Mamacita with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul

The famous American music group Black Eyed Peas premiered their new song “Mamacita“in collaboration with the Puerto Rican Ozuna and the Filipino singer of African American descent J. Rey Soul.

The group, made up of Will.i.am, Taboo and Apl.de.ap, invited singer J.Rey Soul and Ozuna to be part of the amazing theme.

The Black Eyed Peas have undoubtedly been able to impact with their new music its millions of followers and Mamacita is no exception.

The song came alongside her music video which is already available on all digital platforms and has almost 10 million views on YouTube.

This song comes after the great success they had with Rhythm where they collaborated with the Colombian singer J Balvin.

The group has been sharing in its official account of Instagram various images and videos regarding his new success.

Put us in the mix, put us in your life. Our new single MAMACITA ft. @Ozuna & @jreysoul is NOW ON ALL platforms. #MamacitaBEP “, they wrote in the premiere publication.

The publication three days after being shared has more than 15 thousand reproductions and endless comments from his followers.

Mamacita is dancing in her kitchen! I love your new song! “,” AMAZING SONG! I really love it. I’m listening to it in a loop. The song exceeded my expectations, “were some of the comments.

The song talks about a pair of lovers, while he describes her with the lyrics of the song and invites her to dance later.

It is worth mentioning that the video is managed by Canadian film and music video director and producer Julien Christián Lutz, “Director X“

The hit band Black Eyed Peas is known for their great musical fusions and for the culture mix of its members.

