The symptoms left no one in doubt. Attacked by a 40 ° febrão, the victim felt a strong swelling growing in his groin or armpit that soon took the form of a painful boil the size of an egg or an apple. Insomnia and frightening delusions complemented the evil, making the unhappy person fear both sleep and awakening. On the second or third day of the plague’s incubation, with the body filled with buboes and lumps, its skin resembled that of a leopard with black spots scattered throughout the body. Hence they call the epidemic Black Death or Bubonic Plague. Burning like a condemned man, he felt as if “in the anteroom of the fires of hell”.

DEATH DRAWS UP TO THE MIGHTY

Photo: Reproduction

The bastard’s appearance then made him repellent. The eyes swollen with conjunctivitis and the limbs covered by pustules, spitting blood and draining in blackened feces, made it clear that his time had come and no one in the world would save him. In this moment of agony, in the throes of an endless trembling, no one else approached him. Not a father, not a mother, not a brother or his best friend. Everyone was terrified, stampede, disappeared on the run. He then died alone and a pagan, because even the men of God denied him the extreme anointing for fear of contamination. With some variations, this was how 25 million Europeans, 1/3 of the total population, perished slaughtered by the Black Death of 1347-1351.

The origins of the Black Death

It all started in Asia. The bubonic plague pandemic, perhaps following the Silk Road that crossed the entire Eurasia, had been brought to Europe by a small Genoese fleet that did business on the Crimean peninsula, in the Black Sea.

The records indicate that the small port of Kaffa (the current Feodossia), one of the commercial factories of the Italians in that sea, had been, in the same year of 1347, submitted to a site by the Mongols of the Golden Horde, which then dominated much of Russia. The impatient besiegers, impatient with the resistance of the inhabitants, would have catapulted into the city walls the putrefied corpses of some of their dead. It did not take long to give results what some historians say was one of the first attacks – albeit embryonic and primitive – of bacteriological warfare. Kaffa residents began to fall on the streets as if they were flies. In those circumstances, unaware that they might be infected with that strange evil that blackened the skin of the fallen, the Genoese sailors raised their sails to return to Italy. They first anchored in Constantinople and then, already shaken by the epidemic effect, headed for the port of Messina in Sicily. It was then that the cursed landing took place.

Each of the onboard rats had hidden in their hair an impressive load of fleas (Xenopsylla Cheopis), the main killers, carriers of the deadly bacillus, (whose identification only occurred, 550 years later, in 1894, thanks to the Swiss researcher, dr. Alexandre Yersin, calling himself Yersin’s bacillus). The bacillus, acclimatizing both in the flea’s stomach and in the rat’s veins, was transmitted to humans or animals either by the bite of one or by the bite of the other.

What caused that astonishing killing was the unfortunate encounter of two types of epidemic, bubonic and pneumonic. The first expanded through blood, generating buboes in the tongues and ulcerations throughout the body, the other invading the lungs, destroying them, causing bloody sputum, suffocating the victim in his own phlegm. Summer was bubonic’s favorite season, winter was pneumonic. Under the sun it was the bulb’s turn to kill, in the cold mist it was time for the lung lobes to dissolve.

Crossing the Strait of Messina, the plague then made its sinister feast across southern Italy. Those insignificant little things, acting together – the Rattus rattus associated with fleas, almost invisible insects, bringing the pride of humans to their knees – would kill more people than all the wars hitherto waged among Europeans.

The two edges of the Black Death

Pandemics, of course, were not unknown in Europe. Before the Black Death of the 14th century, two others occurred: one of them devastated Italy at the time of the fall of the Roman Empire, in 442, and the other, called the “Justinian plague” (of the Emperor Justinian), coming from Ethiopia in October of 541, stretched, with comings and goings, until the year 750. However, when Bubônica attacked, six centuries ago nothing similar and so devastating had happened.

The huge scythe of Black Death sharpened two edges for the great slaughter: one of them, with the thread facing North Africa, departing from Sicily or Constantinople, dedicated itself to decapitate the inhabitants of Alexandria, Cairo, Tunis, from Algiers, Oram, Tangier, and Morocco, jumping from there to the islands of Majorca and, through the Strait of Gibraltar, into the Iberian peninsula. This whole path was described by the great Arab historian Ibn Kaldun, who was 17 years old at the time that Prague killed his parents.

Southern Spain was then devastated: from Cordoba to Andalusia, to Barcelona, ​​everything was turned upside down. The kingdom of Catalonia has lost almost all of its Conseil de Cent, the assembly of the hundred, and four of the five consellers, its main magistrates. J.A. García de Cortázar also indicates, between the years 1300 to 1480, the disappearance, only in the area of ​​Barcelona, ​​of some 290 thousand inhabitants.

The other of its edges, wielded by the fleshless hand of death, was carried into Europe by two other routes, causing an identical decimation. While one of them ravaged the route from Calabria to Rome, and from this one to Florence, where she began to serve in the spring of 1348, the other, leaving Marseille, in the south of France (which had naively let the pestiferous boats anchor at its pier , on November 1, 1347, ironically dedicated to the Feast of the Dead), headed for the interior of the most populated country in Christendom.

The kingdom of France, at that time, thanks to its rich wheat fields, fed 18 to 24 million inhabitants. Leaving, therefore, from Messina in Sicily and from Marseille in the south of France, in just one year the pestilence, rising to the north, spread over much of Europe.

The damn fleas, always following commercial routes, land or sea, democratically spread the misfortune of which they were carriers. It was by sea that Prague arrived at the port of Bordeaux, on the Atlantic coast of France, from where, in a single breath, it reached further north the lands of the Plantagenet kings in Normandy, Calais and England.

On the British Isles, Black Death, the Black Death, made its tetrical entry through the Weymouth Embankment, on July 7, 1348, going to liquidate half the world in London. Insatiable, also by sea it reached the port of Bristol, then the second largest city in the kingdom, killing 10,000 inhabitants, then spreading to Wales, Scotland and Ireland, where the pestilence reigned until 1350.

Robert de Avesbury recorded at the time: “Those who were marked were not allowed more than three or four days to live. She did no one any favor but the handful of rich. In one day, 20.40, 60 bodies, on many occasions, were buried together in the same ditch. ”

At that time of year, the number of victims was so impressive, so stunning, that the church and chapel bells fell silent. In many places, in order not to further undermine morale, the authorities simply forbade the death penalty. In Siena, Italy, they ordered that no one wander in black clothes or with mourning smoke stuck in their arms. While at the top of towers and pediments, in castles or in cities, where previously the colored pennants or pennants of barons and dukes could be seen, there was only a single black flag floating announcing the collective mourning of a perplexed Christianity, frightened and panicked. You never saw anything like that.

The Pope’s doctor, Doctor Guy de Chauliac, who spent six weeks in a coma victimized by evil, trying to explain to Clement VI the differences between epidemic diseases in general with the Black Death, said: “These occupy only one region, that spreads throughout the world; those are remediable to anyone, those not … all the sick die, except for some who manage to recover when the buboes open. ”

See too:

Bolsonaro walks to the Supreme Court to meet with Toffoli