Black coffee, the best kind for weight loss

By now we all know that coffee is much more than just one of the nature’s most powerful stimulants. Today we know that the habit of drinking it in the morning goes far beyond being a good ally to wake up, it is currently quite well established that coffee provides medicinal properties and can increase metabolism. The reason? Its caffeine content helps the body burn more calories. However, it is worth mentioning that the success of drinking coffee as a good supplement to lose weight is directly related to the way we drink coffee. The opinion of nutritionists is overwhelming: black coffee accelerates weight loss.

For months, numerous scientific studies and research papers have come to light on the immense therapeutic benefits of coffee. To the degree that it has been positioned as a powerful drink rich in antioxidants that benefits cardiovascular health, protects the liver and heart, reduces the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, obesity and certain types of cancer. While we have heard a lot about its positive effects on weight loss, science continues to study the subject and surprise us. Such is the case with the recent discoveries this week, led by Donald Mankie, a renowned registered dietitian at the Sarasota Memorial Center for Metabolism and Bariatric in Florida and who shared through Sarasota Magazine, ideas and concepts about the qualities of coffee as a weight loss aid. As part of his findings, Mankie claimed that coffee “definitely” has the ability to positively stimulate metabolism.

What science says:

Fortunately, science always comes to give us more clarity. According to the article published by Mankie, coffee in addition to providing energy can increase performance in physical activity in general and this is thanks to a fascinating physiological process known as thermogenesis. However, not all coffee drinks are the same, for example: the new version of Coca-Cola with coffee is full of sugar that is added in order to give it more flavor and becomes more of a candy than a coffee. It’s no secret to say that ingredient-added coffee drinks are everywhere. So when it comes to losing weight, there are no doubts: black coffee is the best alternative. The reality is that there are several aspects that make coffee a powerful slimming agent and that are worth talking about:

– The coffee it is very low in calories, it also provides a long list of antioxidants and essential nutrients. Its content in vitamin B12 and magnesium is particularly striking, two substances to which benefits are attributed to help the body process food for fuel. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA): a cup of regular black coffee made from ground beans contains 2 calories; while 1 ounce of black espresso contains only 1 calorie.

– The secret is to avoid adding extra calories, as happens with sugar, cream or milk. Some interesting facts: If you usually make coffee with decaffeinated beans, good news! the calorie count is reduced to zero. It has been proven that coffee can be very rich in calories, this applies in versions of industrial coffees and those prepared in coffee shops. The use of additional sweeteners and flavors, such as brown sugar, refined sugars, whole milk, flavored creams, whipped cream, and chocolate syrup, can make a simple coffee drink contain up to 700 calories per serving.

– It is no coincidence that black coffee is recommended as one of the best drinks to consume during intermittent fasting: It is very low in calories and rich in antioxidants, it is nothing new. However, it is considered a great supplement, as it helps to control appetite and keeps the body energized when it has little fuel from food.

– Black coffee contains chlorogenic acid, which helps to slow down the production of glucose in the body. In large part for this reason, it is highly recommended to drink black coffee after meals, as it is a habit that helps the body produce less glucose and fat cells.

– The powerful antioxidants that coffee contains are also a great ally for weight loss. They are a great ally to fight free radicals, which are related to chronic inflammation and thereby increases the risk of degenerative diseases such as obesity and diabetes.

– Black coffee in its natural form, that is, without any type of additive, fat or sweetener, stands out for being one of the versions with higher caffeine content. As we mentioned at the beginning, black coffee is rich in caffeine that helps stimulate metabolic activity, suppresses hunger, anxiety to eat and increases energy levels.

– Coffee does not contain fat or cholesterol. Therefore drinking coffee not only helps you lose weight, it is a great beverage alternative for avoid weight gain.

– Is associated with great diuretic properties. Black coffee is a great ally to promote the reduction of water content in the body, activates anti-inflammatory processes and is a great supplement to combat fluid retention. As a result of frequent urination, it reduces excess water in the body, which helps temporarily lose weight and benefits cleansing. To this we must add its qualities to accelerate the burning of calories and fat.

