By Mateus Machado

Matheus Serafim is in favor of reopening the academies, as long as rules are implemented (Photo: Reproduction)

Photo: Lance!

The quarantine period caused by the coronavirus pandemic is essential to prevent the rapid spread of the virus, however, the issue of social distance has caused the closure of numerous gyms, directly affecting the routine and support of various sectors, as well as in establishments aimed at martial arts, such as Jiu-Jitsu, Muay Thai, Boxing, Judo, MMA, among others.

Last week, dozens of martial arts teachers and fighters gathered in front of the Legislative Assembly of the State of São Paulo (Alesp) asking for the reopening of academies during the pandemic of the new coronavirus (Covid-19). It is worth noting that the service was suspended by Governor João Dória at the beginning of the health crisis.

Jiu-Jitsu black belt and ex-MMA fighter, Matheus Serafim is another one who supports the reopening of the academies. Responsible for leading “Lutar para Vencer”, considered the “biggest social Jiu-Jitsu project in the country”, located in São Paulo, Matheus, however, made some reservations so that the activities are resumed.

– I am a guy who defends the reopening of the academies, as long as there are rules for that, because we are dealing with lives, so we cannot play in a situation like this. So, I am in favor, as long as the person has no one at home who is at risk, as long as the gym has cleaning requirements. I am even in favor of putting that disinfection ‘tunnel’ at the entrance, a very clean mat, reducing the number of people and, consequently, increasing the number of classes, this for fighting academies, where there is greater physical contact. For fitness centers, crossfit, it means reducing the number of circulation among people.

We are in the fight, looking for alternatives to help the gyms, because the person needs to be training, and with that, he will be increasing his immunity, keeping his health up to date, and this is a way to fight the coronavirus. I speak directly with the state government, looking for ways so that, as soon as possible, we can help this class of gyms, so that everyone can return to earn their money and support their families, and for students to be able to practice physical exercises again. in the most appropriate way – said the fighter.

