Arnold Schwarzenegger flexing muscles to the delight of onlookers on the beach. Alfred Hitchcock riding a bike along the docks. John Lennon and Yoko Ono strolling down the Croisette. A smiling Sidney Poitier arriving at the premiere of “A Raisin in the Sun” in Cannes in 1961.

These are some of the unforgettable moments created over the years at the Cannes Film Festival. This month, new ones cannot be added to the long history of the festival; the event was postponed indefinitely as part of the closings to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

In this May 20, 1977 photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, whose documentary “Pumping Iron” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, flaunts his muscles on a beach in Cannes, France. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 25, 1976 photo, actors Jodie Foster and Robert De pose before presenting “Taxi Driver” at the Cannes Film Festival in southern Francoa. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 29, 1978 photo, director Martin Scorsese, left, and producer Robbie Robertson in Cannes, France, where they were meeting to present “Last Waltz” at the Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 13, 1986, photo, singer Grace Jones poses for photographers at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 7, 1983 photo, actor Jerry Lewis, right, kisses French actor Pierre Richard at the Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo / J Langevin, File)



In this May 21, 1982 photo, actors Klaus Kinski and Claudia Cardinal and director Werner Herzog pose at the Cannes Film Festival, where they were presenting the German film “Fitzcarraldo”. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 13, 1979 photo, actress Joan Collins poses for photographers at the Cannes Film Festival, where she was presenting the movie “The Bitch a Brent Walker.” (AP Photo / Jean Jacques Levy, File)



In this May 19, 1979 photo, actor Richard Gere arrives to promote Terrence Malick’s “Day of Heaven” at the Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo / Levy, File)



In this May 20, 1977 photo, actor Roger Moore and actress Barbara Bach arrive at the premiere of the James Bond film “The Spy Who Loved Me” at the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 17, 1976 photo, director and actor Dennis Hopper arrives at the Cannes Film Festival to present “Tracks” in Cannes, France. (AP Photo / Neal Ulevich, File)



In this April 28, 1955 photo, actor and singer Eddie Constantine kisses his new wife Helene Mussel for the photographers around during the Cannes International Film Festival in southern France. (AP Photo / Babout, File)



In this May 2, 1955 photo, actress Elizabeth Taylor and her husband, producer Mike Todd, are surrounded by photographers at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo / Babout, File)



In this April 25, 1956 photo, actress Kim Novak is escorted from the crowd of journalists during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 13, 1961 photo, Sidney Poitier, center, arrives at the premiere of “A Raisin in the Sun” at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. Actress Jean Seberg on the right. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 13, 1965 photo, jurors Andre Maurois, Olivia de Havilland and Rex Harrison pose on the rooftop of the Cannes Film Festival headquarters in Cannes, France. (AP Photo / Jean-Jacques Levy, File)



In this May 5, 1971 photo, musician John Lennon and his wife Yoko Ono walk down the Croisette in Cannes, France, where they were to present the films “Apothesis” and “The Fly” at the 25th Festival de Cannes Cinema. (AP Photo / Michel Lipchitz, File)



In this May 15, 1972 photo, thriller film master Alfred Hitchcock pedals at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo, File)



In this May 19, 1969 photo, actress and singer Jane Birkin and actor Michael Dunn pose on the beach in Cannes, France, where they were meeting to attend the Cannes Film Festival. They were both starring in Bob Zaguri’s French film “Trop Petit, Mon Ami.” (AP Photo / Raoul Fornezza, File)



In this May 21, 1965 photo, photographers surround Swiss actress Ursula Andress on the Croisette seafront after her arrival to attend the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo / Levy, File)



In this May 8, 1966 photo, actress Macha Meril peers out of the camera lens as she is filmed by Orson Welles during a party at the Cannes Film Festival at the Mandelieu Golf Club in Cannes, France. (AP Photo / Jean Jacques Levy, File)



In this May 11, 1962 photo, actress Natalie Wood poses for an unidentified American sailor on the Croisette upon arrival at the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. (AP Photo / Bob Dear, File)



In this May 13, 1976 photo, actress Charlotte Rampling and American playwright Tennessee Williams laugh at Cannes, where they were both members of the Film Festival jury, in southern France. (AP Photo / Jean Jacques Levy, File)



In this May 7, 1972 photo, actor Robert Redford and director Sydney Pollack walk the Croisette in Cannes, France, before presenting their movie “Jeremiah Johnson” at the Cannes Film Festival. (AP Photo / Levy, File)



In this May 15, 1974 photo, actor Jack Nicholson and producer Gerald Ayres pose during the Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera, where they were presenting the American film “The Last Detail.” (AP Photo, File)



In this May 9, 1966 photo, actor Michael Caine poses with a group of girls after giving a press conference on the rooftop of the Festival Palace during the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France. He was promoting his movie “Alfie”, which ended up receiving the special jury award. (AP Photo / Jean Jacques Levy, File)



The Associated Press searched its archives for images of Cannes in all its glory. The selected photographs reflect a different era, with images taken much more closely than in recent years. They serve as a display of intimacy and accessibility to the stars that, even before the pandemic, has been difficult to achieve.

The 73rd edition of the festival won’t start on Tuesday as planned, but moviegoers can be transported to some of the first editions through these black-and-white images of young luminaries including Robert Redford, Olivia de Havilland, Jack Nicholson, Kim Novak, Michael Caine and Martin Scorsese.