Black Adam’s production company excited about the future of the franchise

It is currently in full shooting “Black Adam”, a film that had been in pre-production for about a decade and with its main star, Dwayne Johnson, linked to it. With Jaume Collet-Serra directing and a cast that, among other things, will introduce us to the Justice Society of America on the big screen, the first film of the quintessential Shazam villain can already see the light of day.

However, in these types of franchises, now is as important as tomorrow is, and it is not surprising to learn that there are plans to continue with this version of Black Adam in the future. In a recent interview with Variety, Dany Garcia, Dwayne Johnson’s representative and producer of the film, has avoided talking about sequels or future projects, but yes he has expressed his enthusiasm to continue collaborating with DC for years to come.

We want to do many [películas]. We are excited about our long-term relationship with DC on this property.

Garcia has also stated that, for the moment, the anti-COVID measures have worked and that they have not had outbreaks of the disease. He also states that a large part of the cast has already been vaccinated, which reduces the possibility of contagion.

Finally dedicate a few words to the Black Adam costume. Recently Johnson himself has been advancing it through several images from the set but, although we have been able to see it in conceptual arts, we have not yet had a clear image of the actor in the Black Adam suit. Garcia comments on how Johnson’s physique and the time spent in confinement served to achieve a physical form that aided in designing the final suit:

My husband is DJ’s strength and conditioning coach [Dwayne Johnson], Y they were able to get their physique to the right point with plenty of time to spare before shooting it. There wasn’t much of “Where do we put stuffing or what do we add?” and things like that. I could see him in the suit and let me tell you… it’s something!

“Black Adam” will hit theaters on July 29, 2022.

Via information | Variety