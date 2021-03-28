Black Adam will hit theaters on July 29, 2022

Dwayne Johnson advanced a few hours ago on his Instagram account that today there would be an announcement about the film “Black Adam”. This triggered the ideas of the fans, pointing to the idea of ​​a first image of Johnson in the character’s costume (since the actor was referring to “Black Adam himself”), a confirmation of the appearance of Henry Cavill as Superman in the film. or the release date, which seemed the most plausible since it is one of the DC movies closest to starting filming (in this first half of April), but it still had no release date.

Now it is official that the film will be released on July 29, 2022. The announcement has also been made through an announcement in Times Square that you can see below.

The hierarchy in the DC Universe is about to change. BLACK ADAM coming July 29, 2022.

⚡️ # BlackAdam #ManInBlack @blackadammovie pic.twitter.com/nV6XF0QwDy – Seven Bucks Prod (@SevenBucksProd) March 28, 2021

Remember that in the cast we have Dwayne Johnson as Black Adam, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Windell as Cyclone, Aldis Hodge as Hawkman Sarah Shahi would have an undisclosed role but which is speculated is really Adrianna Tomaz / Isis; Marwan Kenzari is also confirmed, but without revealing his role, although it is said that it would be Ishmael Gregor / Sabaac; and the recent addition of Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate.

The film is directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra from a script initially written by Adam Sztykiel, and later rewritten by Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani.