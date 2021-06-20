Black Adam: Pierce Brosnan reveals details about his character’s costume, Doctor Fate

The road to the premiere of Black Adam is still long, but from time to time pearls of information come to us that enchant the fans and make the wait a bit more friendly. A few weeks ago it was announced that Pierce Brosnan will be part of the cast of the film with the role of Doctor Fate, a fact that was well received on the Internet. During a new interview with People magazine, Pierce talks about some details about her character, specifically the costume she will be wearing. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Black adam was among the stalled productions of the DCEU for many years, all due to the uncertainty and delays of Shazam! – 88% Fortunately, the superhero movie hit theaters in 2019 and it didn’t take long for Warner to confirm the filming of Black adam with Dwayne Johnson as the main star. The last few weeks have been filled with announcements about the actors who will join the adventure and they are neither strangers nor inexperienced. At the interview he was present Dylan brosnan, son of Pierce, who confessed to his father that he is excited to see him as Doctor Fate in the movie. Here is the response of the star:

I know, I know. I have to put on the motion capture suit, which is an acting challenge in itself. But luckily I was raised in the theater so I know how to put on leggings and act right.

Doctor Fate appeared in the comics in 1940 and his story has changed over time, even having several incarnations. He is generally known for his magical powers and for being one of the founders of the Justice Society of America; It is often pointed out that Doctor Fate is Doctor Strange’s counterpart in Marvel, or vice versa, as is the case with Zatanna and Scarlet Witch, so the DCEU is also trying to be solid competition for the MCU movies now that they have started a new stage both on the small screen and on the big one.

Black adam with Dwayne johnson is scheduled to hit theaters on July 29, 2022. At the moment there are no details on whether it will be a prequel or sequel to Shazam! or if Zachary Levi will return to play the mighty superhero. According to the comics, Black Adam is Shazam’s arch enemy; It is about a man born in Ancient Egypt who for a long time served Pharaoh. Adam was about to be chosen by Shazam as heir to his powers, however, circumstances made him corrupt. Details about the movie’s plot have not been revealed so far.

Unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the DC Extended Universe has not fared as well in the entertainment industry. Despite the efforts, this last saga could not match the first in constancy and income, so at least on the big screen it cannot be said that the Avengers are the least successful of the scene. Superhero cinema has seen a dramatic increase in its production in recent times, giving way to several of the highest-grossing films of all time. Will we see DC Films characters obtain the glory and fortune they so deserve?

Another one of the DCEU movies on the way is Shazam: Fury of the Gods, a title that is already in its filming stage. It will hit theaters after Black adam on June 2, 2023.

