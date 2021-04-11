‘Black Adam’: Everything about the future DC movie

Dwayne johnson will put himself in the shoes of Black adam in a movie directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, and that will arrive in the summer of 2022. All the next films of DC Comics, from ‘The Flash’ to ‘The Batman’.

Black adam it’s a supervillain created in 1945 by Otto Binder Y CC Beck for DC Comics. And finally, we’ll see it come to life on the big screen: Dwayne Johnson will play the character in ‘Black Adam’, one of the new projects of the superhero franchise. Formerly, Black Adam was Shazam’s counterpart, and the only thing he wanted was revenge against him, but today, the character has become a kind of corrupt antihero who only seeks to clear his name and reputation.

Black Adam’s film adaptation project has been in the bedroom for years, almost since the early 2000s, but the arrival (and very successful) of ‘Shazam!’ to the big screenfinally got going for real.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Black Adam’: Release Date

Like so many other Hollywood productions, ‘Black Adam’ has suffered delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic around the world. The film was to be shot in the summer of 2020, and it was planned to premiere for Christmas the following year, but all of DC’s plans have been turned upside down. Finally, with filming finally starting this spring of 2021, release date is July 29, 2022. If the coronavirus allows it!

‘Black Adam’: Synopsis

For now there are no details about the synopsis of ‘Black Adam’. It could take us hundreds of years in the past to tell us the origin of the hero in Kahndaq, in ancient Egypt. Or show us a current man taking the powers of Black Adam by mistake and becoming a kind of antihero, something similar to what we saw in Tom Hardy’s ‘Venom’. We know that Shazam received powers from The Wizard, and at the same time this was happening, the former Black Adam was released from where he was imprisoned, dissatisfied with the modern world. He escaped to find the Rock of Eternity and change the world. At least that’s what the comics said.

In the 2019 movie starring Zachary levi, Doctor Sivana, who in the comics freed Black Adam, is the main antagonist. We do not know if this will be important in ‘Black Adam’, we will have to wait for more details. From the comics, again, we know that Black Adam is an ancient wielder of magic, both a hero and a villain, who believes he is the right person to lead humanity and that it is the solution for the greater good of the world, but it has allowed its power to corrupt it during many years of its life.

Dc comics

‘Black Adam’: Cast

The first confirmation of the cast of ‘Black Adam’ was, also, the most important: Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, will be in charge of playing the antihero.

He will be joined by actors like Pierce Brosnan as Kent Nelson, aka Dr. Fate, the son of an archaeologist who was taught sorcery skills and given the magical Helmet of Destiny. The character, created by Gardner Fox and Howard Sherman, is one of DC’s oldest characters and first appeared in comics in 1940. For his part, Noah centineo (who rose to fame thanks to Netflix’s ‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’ trilogy) will play Black Adam’s great friend and partner, Albert Rothstein, aka Atom Smasher, in which it will be his film debut.

They complete the cast Sarah shahi (in the role of Isis), Aldis hodge (in the role of Hawkman), Quintessa swindell (in the role of Cyclone) and James Cusati-Moyer (in a role still unknown).

Until recently it was rumored that we would see Shazam in the movie, but apparently, from DC they do not want to take the role of Black Adam, so it is quite unlikely that we will see Zachary Levi.

Dwayne Johnson is very motivated by the film and has confirmed it:

“Like most kids when they grow up, I dreamed of being a superhero. I wanted to have cool superpowers, fight for what is fair and always protect people. Everything changed for me when, at 10 years old, I was introduced to the history of the most greatest superhero of all time, Superman. As a child, Superman is the hero I always wanted to be. But, after a couple of years in my fantasy, I realized that I would be the hero I could never be. I was too rebellious, too loud, too reluctant to accept authority. Now, years later and as a man, but with the same DNA as a child, my superhero dreams have come true. “

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

‘Black Adam’: Director

The Spanish director Jaume Collet-Serra He is in charge of directing the ‘Black Adam’ film, being the second film in which he directs Dwayne Johnson after ‘Jungle Cruise’. The scriptwriter who is in charge of the script of the film is Adam Sztykiel, author of ‘Project Rampage’ (also with The Rock) and the series ‘Undateable’, along with Rory haines Y Sohrab Noshirvani (who have worked on the recent ‘The Mauritanian’).

‘Black Adam’: Comic

‘Black Adam’ is one of DC’s most powerful villains and the arch nemesis of Shazam. The movie could be based on one of these character comics:

Rule

Jla / jsa. sins and virtues

‘Black Adam’: Official Trailer and Images

With filming still going, still We do not have official images of ‘Black Adam’, much less a trailer. We will have to wait! What we do have, and we appreciate, is the Instagram profile of Dwayne Johnson, where he keeps us informed of all the advances of the film, for which he is tremendously excited:

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Dc comics

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io