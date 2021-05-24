‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson shares a new image of his character

For the next few years, the premieres of several DC titles and the world of superheroes await us, such as ‘The Batman’, ‘The Flash’ or ‘Aquaman 2’. One of the highest expectations is that of ‘Black Adam’ by Dwayne Johnson, since the attempt to adapt this character to the cinema has been going on since the early 2000s. Filming has finally begun, and while the new DC Extended Universe movie is expected to arrive in July 2022, the most impatient You can now get a first look at the look of The Rock as the powerful antihero Black Adam.

“If you know the comic book mythology, then you will know where his pain comes from. His rage. His wife and children murdered. His people brutally enslaved. He is not a superhero, but a champion. Champion of the poor and the defeated. Champion of the people. And he is one of the most unstoppable forces in the DC Universe. “

It seems like the lead is excited to finally be able to share footage from the set, and it’s understandable, given that the actor He has been linked to this production for more than 10 years. He is not the only one who is looking forward to this film, because his co-star, Aldis Hodge (Alcón Man) also turned his illusion on Instagram. La Roca replied to this publication with a simple “Is the time“.

A background job

The ex-wrestler has been in the gym for a long time (longer if possible) to be fit for the role. He recently explained that he is in the hardest phase of his process, because now he has the challenge of maintaining the physique he has achieved for the next three months. Dwayne Johnson has not been especially reserved when it comes to giving clues about his role, so perhaps we can hope that in the near future he will be able to give new details of ‘Black Adam’.