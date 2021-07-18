‘Black Adam’: Dwayne Johnson celebrates the end of the shoot by handing out money to the film crew

After revealing just a few days ago the first images of the suit that he was going to wear in the film, Dwayne Johnson has shared a video on Instagram announcing that filming of the next major DC Extended Universe blockbuster, ‘Black Adam’, had concluded. Johnson claims to be “honored and proud” at the end of this film and describes his experience as “a unique event in my career.”

“Honored and proud to say that the filming of BLACK ADAM has officially ended. I knew for many years that for me the opportunity to do BLACK ADAM was going to be a UNIQUE EVENT IN MY CAREER. It has been a real honor to stand shoulder to shoulder with a team of 1,000 brilliant and hungry filmmakers and storytellers to bring the antihero known as BLACK ADAM into my life. This has forever and easily been the most difficult task and the hardest job both mentally and physically of my entire career. ” The actor concludes this post on Instagram with the following words: “It was worth it. Every second. I love you all. Thank you very much to Rodos. I’ll see you on the way. Now have a lot of fun with those 10,000 dollars. The hierarchy of power in the DC UNIVERSE is changing“.

In this video we can see how the actor actually conducts a raffle in which he distributes a total of $ 10,000 among three different members of the film team to raffle. With this, the actor wanted to thank, at the end of filming, the work of all the different people who have participated in the film. It is evident in the video how well The Rock had a great time shooting this film and the great charisma that the actor exudes even behind the cameras. This is something that you have done earn all the respect and affection from both the film’s team and his cast mates.

One of the actresses he has met in this film is Sarah Shahi (seen in the series ‘Sex / Life’), who in a recent interview collected in Comicbook, praises Johnson with the following words: “I had the opportunity to work with Dwayne, who he has turned out to be one of the kindest human beings I have ever met. It is admirable to see him be both the businessman and the actor that he is. On the set he treats everyone very well. When he talks to you, it is as if you are the only person in the room. Everyone should take lessons from his book as it is quite remarkable to be able to witness his work and be with him on set. “

Shahi also spoke of the importance of the film in terms of representation of the culture of the Middle East, alluding to the following: “There’s not much Middle Eastern representation out there, so being in a movie like this helps establish an affirmation for my culture and where I come from (…) ‘Black Adam’ is going to break with this stereotype. “

Cast and release date

Along with the aforementioned Dwayne Johnson and Sarah Shahi (in the role of Adrianna Tomaz), ‘Black Adam’ has a wide cast that includes the following names: Aldis Hodge (‘The Invisible Man’) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (‘To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’) as Atom Smasher, Pierce Brosnan as Dr. Fate, Quintessa Swindell (‘Euphoria’) as Cyclone or Marwan Kenzari (‘The old guard’), whose role is still unknown.

We will still have to wait a long time to see the film based on the well-known villain from the DC comics, scheduled to hit theaters. next July 29, 2022. Before this date, in a few days, we will see Dwayne Johnson with Emily Blunten ‘Jungle Cruise’, a film directed by the Spanish Jaume Collet-Serra that arrives next July 30.