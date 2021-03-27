Black Adam could be the movie where Henry Cavill returns to the DCEU

There is a lot of speculation about Henry Cavill’s future in the DCEU as Superman. The DC cinematic universe that Warner Bros. is putting together is a place that is open to wonderful things happening so why not put it together with Black Adam? The latest rumors are linking the Man of Steel, specifically in the version played by this actor, for his return to the franchise for at least one more film, which would be the one that will star Dwayne Johnson.

The actor’s name has been on everyone’s lips for a number of reasons lately: there’s his “comeback” as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% where he finally wears the superhero’s black outfit, which on this occasion he did not have to interpret with the digital removal of his mustache, but also because of the rumors and the desire of the fans to see him in Man of Steel 2. However, perhaps most of the talk about him these days is due to the confirmation of a superhero film that will be produced by JJ Abrams and has as a writer Ta-Nehisi Coates. The media have pointed out that this is a reboot and that the studio is looking for a black actor to play the role.

What we know is that Henry cavill He has not yet fulfilled his contract with Warner Bros. because he needs to make one final appearance, either a solo movie of the character, or as a prop in someone else’s story, so his time to hang up the cape has not yet come and as the DCEU continues to expand with promising projects like the movie The FlashIt would not be a surprise to learn that the sequel will not be made but will have a role in another movie.

This new information, which comes from Geekosity, says that the film Black Adam will mark the return of Superman from Cavill, and having a star like Dwayne johnson, who will surely want to face this superhero on the big screen, it is possible that their request will be fulfilled. The media also mentions that since there is a link between the two (the ex-wife of Johnson is the current agent of Cavill), it is very likely that they have already had a conversation about it.

By the way that Johnson He is taking seriously everything that has to do with his participation in the DCEU, surely he is looking to have control in the creative section and the decision making in the franchise. Without a doubt, he is one of the biggest stars in cinema today and has a lot of experience in the action genre; Furthermore, his influence could make executives see that someone like him deserves to have a little more power in what will be done in the coming years.

Beyond that Cavill could appear in Black adam, his future is really uncertain after Zack Snyder’s Justice League. Fans believe that by continuing the #RestoreTheSnyderverse campaign they will not only be able to convince the studio to somehow continue with the director’s vision but at the same time hope that Henry Cavill can continue to be Superman in the movies. The sequel to The Man of Steel, precisely from Snyder, is something that has been asked for a long time.

However, as the director recently revealed, Warner Bros. did not like what he did in Batman vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice, so it is likely that for that reason they also do not want to know anything about the actor returning to put on the suit in another project that is not the one that still has pending, which could only be in a cameo, perhaps with many more minutes than that scene from Shazam where the character appeared without showing his face.

