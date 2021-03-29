‘Black Adam’ arriving in July 2022

We already have a release date for the Warner Bros./DC movie starring Dwayne Johnson, ‘Black adam‘. As is usual with everything surrounding the star, the announcement was made in a big way with an illuminated sign in Times Square in New York (video available below) in which you can see that the film will arrive on July 29. of 2022.

Based on the DC Comics character created by Otto Binder and CC Beck, ‘Black adam‘be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra with Johnson as the titular antihero. The film will be the second collaboration between Collet-Serra and Johnson, who have also been working together on the upcoming Disney adventure film, “Jungle Cruise.”

Along with Johnson, the film will star Pierce Brosnan as Doctor Fate, Noah Centineo as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell as Cyclone and Aldis Hodge in the role of Hawkman, all of them part of the Justice Society of America. Additionally, Sarah Shahi will play a college professor and freedom fighter leading the resistance in Kahndaq and Marwan Kenzari will be in a role to be determined.

Originally dubbed Teth-Adam of Kahndaq, the character first appeared in Marvel Family # 1 in 1945 and has gone from villain to anti-hero over time. The character has powers comparable to Shazam’s, including flight, strength, agility, lightning manipulation, and magic.

The film will be produced by Johnson and Beau Flynn of Flynn Pictures Co., along with Dany and Hiram Garcia for Seven Bucks Productions. Scott Sheldon will oversee the project for the Flynn Picture Company. Regarding the script, Rory Haines and Sohrab Noshirvani have revised a latest version from an earlier draft by Adam Sztykiel.

The tape, which is supposed to show Black Adam’s origins, will begin production next month in Atlanta.