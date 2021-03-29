Black Adam Announces Release Date

The past few weeks have been exciting for fans of the DC Extended Universe. Social media exploded before the magnificence of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% but Warner Bros. does not want to miss the excellent streak. Just a few hours ago, Dwayne Johnson released a post on Instagram promising a very special announcement for fans waiting for news; The post includes a video about the character and has been viewed more than two million times. Now the actor shares the good news on his profile and is already generating conversation on social networks.

Black adam was put off by Warner Bros. for a long time due to insecurities surrounding the production of Shazam! Finally the adventure of Billy Batson arrived in 2019 and had a notable success among consumers of the genre; the safe path for Black Adam’s arrival had been paved and we would have news very soon. Own Dwayne johnson confirmed several details of the film several months ago, however, since then the information about the production have been really scarce. But today things make a difference and the protagonist returns to make a very special announcement:

Through his official Instagram, Dwayne johnston announced the final release date of the long-awaited film with a video that took Times Square by surprise. The date will be July 29, 2022.

A message of disruptive and unstoppable global force from the same man in black.

Black adam featuring Dwayne Johnson is hitting theaters soon to continue expanding the DCEU’s lore on the big screen. At the moment there are no details on whether it will be a prequel or sequel to Shazam! or if Zachary Levi will return to play the mighty superhero. According to the comics, Black Adam is Shazam’s arch enemy; It is about a man born in Ancient Egypt who for a long time served Pharaoh. Adam was about to be chosen by Shazam as heir to his powers, however, circumstances made him corrupt.

The last few days have been wholly owned by Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a film that reached streaming platforms around the world and generated more than a million and a half publications with the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderCut, a movement that could be heard by Warner Bros. and that may fulfill the dream of many. The success of the dear Snyder cut has set a precedent never before seen in the Hollywood industry, in which fans did everything in their power to fulfill a dream, succeeding in surprising ways. Will we see more of Snyder in the future?

In addition to Black adam, the future of the DC Extended Universe includes other movies such as The Suicide Squad, The Flash, Aquaman 2 and Shazam 2. Although Snyder Cut fans may not be successful later on, it is clear that Warner Bros. still has many plans for its characters and will stop at nothing as it continues to build its superhero empire and be good competition for Marvel Studios. ¿Black adam will it become an important piece in the saga? Fans are counting down the days until his arrival in theaters around the world.

