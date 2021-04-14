Black actors and actresses with Oscars (not many)

Since the creation of the Oscars in 1929, only 19 statuettes have been awarded to performances of black actors and actresses, twelve of them only in the XXI century. In front, more than 300 prizes awarded to white performers. The difference is more than evident, and reflects a reality of racism in the United States that, fortunately, has been changing over the years. Enough? As the statistics show, not by far. Halle berry She remains, after more than 90 years of awards history, the only black woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. The rest (which include from the pioneer Hattie mcdaniel for ‘Gone with the Wind’, who could not attend the ceremony to collect his statuette due to the racial segregation laws of the time, until Viola Davis, Jennifer hudson Y Regina king, among other) have had to settle for Best Supporting Actress. Men have been luckier, but not too lucky: Denzel Washington won the Oscar twice, once for Best Actor (‘Training Day’ in 2001) following the lead (almost 40 years later!) of Sidney Poitier in 1963 (he was the first black man to be decorated, thanks to ‘The Lilies of the Valley), and since then he has been followed by interpreters such as Mahershala Ali (also with a double, both for Best Supporting Actor, for ‘Moonlight’ and ‘Green Book’), Jamie foxx Y Forest whitaker.

The numbers continue to indicate that African Americans hardly star in major Hollywood productions, and that is reflected in the winners of the most important awards in the North American industry. This year, 2021, there could be a situation never seen before: a quartet of non-white winners in the Oscars performance categories. Bets favor the deceased Chadwick boseman as Best Actor for ‘The mother of the blues’, Andra Day as Best Actress for ‘The United States against Billie Holiday’ (although here it could also sneak Viola Davis for ‘The mother of blues’), Daniel Kaluuya as Best Supporting Actor for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ and Yuh-jung youn as Best Supporting Actress for ‘Minari’. Except for the South Korean actress, three of the winners could be black performers. We take the opportunity to review all the actors and actresses who preceded them, those who led the way, those who managed to win the awards despite the obstacles.