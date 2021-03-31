Blachowicz stifles Adesanya’s aspirations

The Polish Jan Blachowicz retained this Sunday against the Nigerian Israel Adesanya the title of light heavyweight at UFC259 disputed in Las Vegas, USA.

Adesanya and Blachowicz they posed a very analytical fight, each faithful to their fight plan, the Pole triumphed. He was able to do what no one did to achieve what no one did. He took the Nigerian to the canvas and finished with the undefeated of ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Long hitting range early on in a first round study from a distance. Adesanya knowing the power of the Polish and Blachowicz of the technical ability of the Nigerian.

Braver both with the passing of time, the Pole added points with good hands to the face while Adesanya it exhibited the ability to fit. Blachowicz He tried to value his physical superiority by grabbing the Nigerian and seeking submission.

The Pole read the middleweight champion’s combinations well and answered with authority. Blachowicz took the fight to the canvas and put in trouble from half guard to Adesanya. The Nigerian tried to free himself from his rival’s control, but his inexperience on the ground and the difference in weight played in the light heavyweight monarch’s favor.

‘The Last Stylebender’, appreciating that the fight was escaping the points, he wanted to step on the accelerator looking for the ‘KO’. The Nigerian brought out the creative capacity that has always characterized him. BlachowiczThrough order and knowing that time was working in his favor, he stifled the aspirations of the middleweight champion.

The judges saw the winner Blachowicz, who makes his first successful defense of the light heavyweight title, adds 5 consecutive wins and leaves a record of 28 wins and 8 losses. It couldn’t be for Adesanya, who rose through the ranks to try to become the fifth simultaneous champion in two divisions in UFC history.