Blachowicz dismisses Jon Jones: “Not my problem”

Israel Adesanya’s rise to light heavyweight overshadowed everything in the UFC 259 preview. The middleweight champion, despite the challenge ahead, was the favorite. Much was said about the future of the Nigerian, but little about what could happen with Jan Blachowicz, the champion. The Pole won and now we have to look at the horizon. Jon Jones was quick to speak out and on Twitter made it clear that he was not interested in the fight.

Not the American, but what about the Polish? Either. “Maybe one day I’ll wake up and have the contract for that fight in my email … although I no longer believe in that. If I went up to the heavy, it may be. But currently, I stopped thinking about it. I do not know. Jon Jones is Jon Jones. He always talks on the internet. You never know what it means and if tomorrow it will change my mind. Not my problem“said the 38-year-old champion.

Without Jones on that horizon, it will be necessary to see what path Blachowicz decides to take. The light heavyweight monarch knows that he has been a champion late (he won the belt in September 2020). For that reason he only wants big posters. Looking at the division and seeing that Adesanya only thinks about going back to the middle. You have to look at the ranking. Glover Teixeira and Alexandr Rakic ​​start in privileged positions.