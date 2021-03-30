Blachowicz and the light heavyweight choke Adesanya

The UFC was very ambitious for UFC 259. He organized his biggest event of the year, and possibly since he returned after the pandemic. He already had a three-belt card, but this Saturday in Las Vegas he completed it with 12 more fights. Lots of action, quality and proper names. The main protagonist was Jan Blachowicz who was able to stop Israel Adesanya and beat him by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-45 and 49-45). The 38-year-old Pole was late to the title so he wanted big fights and did not hesitate to accept the challenge. He was the ‘underdog’, but he proved everyone wrong. For the first time in 21 fights he managed to tie Adesanya, who opted not to grow in muscle in the rise from medium to light heavyweight and missed. “I trusted my technique and I thought that physically it would collapse,” he acknowledged after the fight. The Nigerian is still one of the kings of the company, but the division was great for him and it was clear: “will go back to the middle”.

The combat began evenly. None wanted to risk and the best round of Adesanya. Despite this, Blachowicz connected him and showed him his punch. In the second round the Pole increased the intensity a little and began to arrive more. The champion made a perfect plan: he anticipated, worked his body and head and prevented the African from moving as freely as usual. As if that were not enough, in the third round he achieved what no one had done in 20 fights: take Adesanya to the canvas.. There the weight difference was clear and he was not able to get out. The face of frustration showed on the face of the middle champion as he went to the corner. He did not see himself with the capacity to turn the situation around. He didn’t do it, what’s more, with the passage of the rounds Blachowicz went further and ended up dominated even on the ground and pound. The Pole showed that he has the quality to be there and Adesanya who was wrong, that will make clear his first setback. He was brave, but it wasn’t enough.

Amanda Nunes does not give Anderson a choice

Amanda Nunes is the GOAT of the UFC and as such she fought this Saturday in the co-star match of UFC 259. Her coach had warned that she was “more aggressive” after being a mother and we really saw an Amanda hungry to continue expanding her legacy. He submitted Megan Anderson in 123 seconds, retained the featherweight title (he also has the rooster) and let the next one pass. The 32-year-old Brazilian is in her prime. He makes the difficult easy and seems like he has no rival. Anderson was bigger, but she knew how to close gaps and as soon as he connected the first power blow (a crochet) he left her touched. The champion smelled blood and went for it all. First on the ground and pound and then he tried submission. It was that way, with an armbar he finished the fight. He has 12 consecutive UFC wins, just one behind Usman. We are facing a unique fighter.

Sterling, champion after Yan’s disqualification

Aljamain Sterling is the new UFC bantamweight champion. In history it will remain like that, but he does not feel it as such. The American took off his belt as soon as Dana White put it on and left it on the canvas. Later, before the cameras it was clear: “I feel frustrated. I accept the rules of the game, but I didn’t want to win like that,” he said while still visibly dizzy. Petr Yan gave him an illegal knee and was disqualified. Fair by regulation, but unfair to all parties. They were having one of the fights of the night.

Sterling came out very well, with mobility and making Yan miss, who the only hand he landed sent his opponent to the ground. The champion went from less to more and from the second round he began to grow. His plan began to be seen in the third round. Each time he hit with greater frequency and certainty. Sterling felt it and the tiredness was starting to show as well. As if that were not enough, Yan took Sterling down with ease, although he did not go to the ground for fear of the applicant’s ground. At the beginning of the fourth round, the Russian was ahead in two of the three cards and the dynamics were the same. In the final part, when Sterling had three points of support on the canvas, Yan kicked him. Illegal, since if there are three or more it cannot be hit. The applicant did not recover and with the regulations in hand, what was due was done … but no one was satisfied.

See the results and summary of UFC 259: Blachowicz vs Adesanya